NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match- Nov 27th, 2020

New Zealand will take on the West Indies in the first T20I of a 3-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The hosts will be without skipper Kane Williamson and Trent Boult for the T20I series.

Tim Southee will lead the team for the first two T20Is, following which he and a couple of other players will join the Test squad. Mitchell Santner will captain the side for the third T20I.

West Indies has a much stronger squad despite the absence of some big-name players. Kieron Pollard will lead the West Indies side, with Nicholas Pooran functioning as the team's vice-captain.

The T20I format is by far the most unpredictable format of the game, and we are in for a cracker of a series. While the West Indies look the stronger side on paper, the Black Caps have been clinical on home turf, and they will put up a tough fight.

Let's look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st T20I between New Zealand and West Indies.

#3 Keemo Paul

West Indies bowler Keemo Paul is a good Dream11 option.

Keemo Paul has been an under-the-radar contributor for West Indies cricket for quite some time now. While he was primarily used as a utility player in the IPL, Paul has played a crucial role as a bowling all-rounder for the national team and other T20 franchises.

The West Indies international had a pretty successful CPL 2020 season but was left on the bench for the Delhi Capitals. However, he received a lot of praise from head coach Ricky Ponting, which has helped him land a BBL contract.

Paul has the knack for picking up key wickets and the ability to bowl during all stages of the game. He also averages a handy 20.28 in T20Is and can get some useful runs with the bat as well.

While most people will be eyeing someone like Kieron Pollard or Jimmy Neesham, Keemo Paul is also a very good pick for the captain or vice-captain position in your Dream11 team.

Taylor is a good Dream11 captaincy option.

Ross Taylor might not be the first name that comes to your mind when you think of T20 batsmen. However, the player has done very well for the Black Caps in the shortest format of the game in the last couple of years. Even when the likes of Williamson, Colin Munro, and Martin Guptill are in the team, Taylor has always been an important player for New Zealand.

Taylor will look to anchor the innings in Williamson's absence and stay at the crease until the 16-17 over mark. While he isn't much of an explosive player, Taylor is a safe Dream11 pick due to his consistency. He usually gets a minimum of 30-35 runs in most games and has a penchant for posting big scores in crucial games.

Considering how well Taylor did against India in the T20I series in January, he is certainly a good option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

Pooran is the vice-captain of the West Indies' T20I team.

Nicholas Pooran is among the best batsmen in the series. The dashing southpaw has been in phenomenal form and has impressed the cricketing fraternity with his wide range of shots.

Pooran has done extremely well for various T20 franchises and the national team in recent months. His ability to strike boundaries is an added bonus in getting some points. The player is also likely to keep wickets and can earn points from effecting dismissals.

Pooran has a lot of potential and can deliver a massive points tally for your Dream11 team. He's undoubtedly a great option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.