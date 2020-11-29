New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20I), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 30th, 2020

The third and final T20I between New Zealand and West Indies takes place on Monday at the Bay Oval.

The series is already done and dusted, as the Kiwis have won both games quite convincingly. While Lockie Ferguson picked up a fifer in the first game, Glenn Phillips came to the party for New Zealand on Sunday with a swashbuckling hundred against a hapless West Indies side.

No surprises for ANZ Player of the Match! Glenn Phillips with a spectacular day out at @BayOvalOfficial. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/wvx5kSPMD6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 29, 2020

Although the hosts will be without captain Tim Southee for this game, New Zealand are the clear favourites against Kieron Pollard and co, who will be looking to salvage some lost pride.

The onus will be on Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran to deliver the goods in what promises to be another cracking encounter at the Bay Oval as the build-up to the all-important Test series continues.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Doug Bracewell.

West Indies

Advertisement

Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams and Romario Shepherd.

Predicted Playing-11s

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson and Hamish Bennett and Ish Sodhi.

West Indies

Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Kesrick Williams.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

Date: 30th November, 2020; at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at the Bay Oval after over 400 runs were scored in the previous game.

The pacers should get some help early on although they will ideally look to bowl length-deliveries to get the most out of this surface. The spinners will need to vary their pace, as there could be some turn on offer.

Flying to a series win! That's it from Bay Oval. A 72 run win to take the KFC T20 Series v @windiescricket with one game remaining tomorrow also at Bay Oval. Glenn Phillips 108, Devon Conway 65. Jamieson and Santner each with 2 wickets. Scorecard | https://t.co/ig6dG1ud7q #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/qhcxVfXale — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 29, 2020

Both teams should benefit from the small dimensions of the ground, with 200 runs likely to be a competitive total at this venue.

New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Fantasy Tips

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Pooran, G Phillips, M Guptill, D Conway, B King, S Hetmyer, K Pollard, S Cottrell, O Thomas, L Ferguson and I Sodhi.

Captain: M Guptill. Vice-Captain: N Pooran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Seifert, G Phillips, M Guptill, D Conway, A Fletcher, S Hetmyer, K Pollard, S Cottrell, O Thomas, L Ferguson and I Sodhi.

Captain: M Guptill. Vice-Captain: K Pollard.