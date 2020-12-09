New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd Test - Dec 11th, 2020

The second Test between New Zealand and West Indies begins this Friday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Kiwis were on the money with both bat and ball in the first Test as they dismantled the opposition by an innings and 34 runs. Riding on captain Kane Williamson's double hundred and Tim Southee's incisive swing bowling, New Zealand ran riot. More of the same will be expected of the Kiwis, who are the overwhelming favourites heading into this game.

The Windies, on the other hand, have a few personnel concerns with Shane Dowrich and Kemar Roach leaving the side after the first Test. However, they still have enough in the tank to take the fight to New Zealand in both departments. A lot will ride on the shoulders of captain Jason Holder and middle-order batsman Roston Chase, both of whom should have a say with bat and ball.

If the previous game is any indication of things to come, the Windies are in for a long game of Test cricket. However, with their backs up against the wall and pride on the line, one can expect the Windies to come hard at the hosts in what promises to be cracking game at the Basin Reserve.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel.

West Indies

Jason Holder (C), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Joshua de Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.

Predicted Playing 11s

New Zealand

Will Young/ Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (C), Shane Dowrich (WK), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Date: 11th December 2020, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve shouldn't be too different from the one in Hamilton, with the bowlers expected to enjoy the extra layer of grass over the surface. While there should be ample amount of swing on offer with the new ball, the extra bounce off the surface should aid the likes of Neil Wagner and Shannon Gabriel in this Test.

Although the initial phases will be tough, the batsmen should feel at ease after getting their eye in the middle. With there being little turn on offer, expect the pacers to run the show for both teams. The blueprint for teams winning the toss in New Zealand has been to bowl first, which shouldn't change on Friday as well.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua da Silva, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Darren Bravo, Will Young, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Tim Southee, Alzarri Joseph, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult

Captain: Trent Boult, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua da Silva, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Darren Bravo, Henry Nicholls, Jason Holder, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Shannon Gabriel, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult

Captain: Tom Latham, Vice-Captain: Neil Wagner