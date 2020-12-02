New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for first Test - Dec 3rd, 2020

The first Test between New Zealand and West Indies is all set to start from Wednesday at Seddon Park.
The West Indies weren't able to cope with New Zealand in the T20Is, especially with the likes of Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson. Although the West Indies would be glad with the change in format, but such is the strength in the New Zealand arsenal that they are the overwhelming favourites for this game.
The returning Kane Williamson is all set to lead the hosts, and Trent Boult and Neil Wagner are also set to return to the New Zealand playing XI.
However, the West Windies should not be taken lightly, as Jason Holder and co are capable of upsetting the New Zealand apple cart, just like they did to England a few months ago. With everything to play for, a cracking game of Test cricket could be expected, as either side would look to draw first blood in the series.
Squads to choose from:
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel.
West Indies
Jason Holder (C), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.
Predicted Playing-11s
New Zealand
Will Young, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel.
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (C), Shane Dowrich (WK), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph.
Match Details
Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test
Date: 3rd December 2020, at 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Pitch Report
The pitch at Seddon Park is expected to favour the fast bowlers, as there is likely to be pace and bounce. The batsmen will need to keep an eye out for extra bounce on what could be a lush green wicket. They will need to bide their time in the middle and weather the storm to make the most of the surface. Both teams could look to bowl first after winning the toss and make good use of the bowling conditions up front.
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Dowrich, K Williamson, S Hetmyer, T Latham, K Braithwaite, J Holder, R Chase, T Southee, A Joseph, T Boult and N Wagner.
Captain: T Boult. Vice-Captain: T Latham.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Dowrich, K Williamson, S Hetmyer, T Latham, K J Blackwood, J Holder, R Chase, T Southee, S Gabriel, T Boult and N Wagner.
Captain: K Williamson. Vice-Captain: T Boult.Published 02 Dec 2020, 00:09 IST