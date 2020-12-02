New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for first Test - Dec 3rd, 2020

The first Test between New Zealand and West Indies is all set to start from Wednesday at Seddon Park.

The West Indies weren't able to cope with New Zealand in the T20Is, especially with the likes of Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson. Although the West Indies would be glad with the change in format, but such is the strength in the New Zealand arsenal that they are the overwhelming favourites for this game.

The returning Kane Williamson is all set to lead the hosts, and Trent Boult and Neil Wagner are also set to return to the New Zealand playing XI.

Kane returns to test cricket this week 😁



Drop a 🧡 if you’re as excited as us to watch him in action. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #SRH | 📸: @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/NfGBfBzWXv — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 1, 2020

However, the West Windies should not be taken lightly, as Jason Holder and co are capable of upsetting the New Zealand apple cart, just like they did to England a few months ago. With everything to play for, a cracking game of Test cricket could be expected, as either side would look to draw first blood in the series.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel.

West Indies

Advertisement

Jason Holder (C), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.

Predicted Playing-11s

New Zealand

Will Young, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel.

Coach Gary Stead with an injury update ahead of the Test squad’s first full training at Seddon Park. Devon Conway has traveled to Hamilton to join the squad as batting cover with BJ Watling monitoring a hamstring injury picked up in the opening round of the Ford Trophy. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/IhRFyPJOCZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 1, 2020

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (C), Shane Dowrich (WK), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test

Date: 3rd December 2020, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is expected to favour the fast bowlers, as there is likely to be pace and bounce. The batsmen will need to keep an eye out for extra bounce on what could be a lush green wicket. They will need to bide their time in the middle and weather the storm to make the most of the surface. Both teams could look to bowl first after winning the toss and make good use of the bowling conditions up front.

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Dowrich, K Williamson, S Hetmyer, T Latham, K Braithwaite, J Holder, R Chase, T Southee, A Joseph, T Boult and N Wagner.

Captain: T Boult. Vice-Captain: T Latham.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Dowrich, K Williamson, S Hetmyer, T Latham, K J Blackwood, J Holder, R Chase, T Southee, S Gabriel, T Boult and N Wagner.

Captain: K Williamson. Vice-Captain: T Boult.