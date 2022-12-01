The Ajman Heroes will take on Gems Education CC (AJH vs GED) in the 47th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Thursday, December 1. The ICC Academy in Dubai will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs GED Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Ajman Heroes have won as many as four matches and are second in the group A points table. They beat RJT by eight wickets in their most recent encounter.

Gems Education CC, on the other hand, have won four out of their five matches and are third in the group A points table. They defeated GCC by seven wickets in their last contest.

With both teams entering this match on the back of wins, we could be in for a fascinating game.

AJH vs GED Match Details

The 47th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on December 1 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Ajman Heroes vs Gems Education CC, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 47.

Date and Time: December 1, 2022, 6:00 pm IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

AJH vs GED Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is a batting-friendly one. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters should be able to play shots on the upside. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

All of the last five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 0.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 5.

Average first innings score: 150.

Average second innings score: 160.

AJH vs GED Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Ajman Heroes: W W W W.

Gems Education CC: W W L W.

AJH vs GED probable playing 11s for today’s match

AJH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Ajman Heroes ahead of this key match.

AJH Probable Playing 11

Nasir Aziz, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Ankur Sangwan, Rahul Chopra (WK), Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi, Adnan Arif (C), Mohammed Ajmal, Sultan Ahmed, Saqib Ali.

GED Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Gems Education CC heading into this encounter.

GED Probable Playing 11

Salman Shahid (WK), Muhammad Salman, Balraj Singh-l, Amardeep Singh, Sajid Iqbal, Bilal Mirza (C), Shahzad Ali-l, Asim Arshad, Qaiser Nawaz, Muhammad Jamshaid, Ali Afridi.

AJH vs GED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahul Chopra (Four matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 138.10)

Rahul Chopra has performed exceptionally well in this tournament, scoring 116 runs at a strike rate of 138.10 in four matches. He is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat.

Top Batter pick

Khalid Shah (Four matches, 95 runs, Strike Rate: 146.15)

Khalid Shah is a solid batter who has amassed 95 runs in four matches at a strike-rate of 146.15. He bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game, making him a must-have on your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Ali Teepu (Five matches, 131 runs and four wickets, Strike Rate: 111.97 and Economy Rate: 8.18)

Ali Teepu is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He has scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 111.97 in five matches, while also scalping four wickets so far in this tournament.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Jamshaid (Four matches, nine wickets, Economy Rate: 8.07)

Muhammad Jamshaid's bowling has been disciplined and he has gotten frequent breakthroughs for his team in this year's ICCA Arabian T20 League. He has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.07 in four matches so far.

AJH vs GED match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Teepu

Ali Teepu could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team due to his all-round abilities. He has scored 131 runs while scalping four wickets in five matches and could get you plenty of points in this game.

Khalid Shah

Khalid Shah is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 95 runs in four matches at a strike-rate of 146.15 and will be keen to add to that tally in this upcoming encounter.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AJH vs GED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ali Teepu: 131 runs and four wickets in four matches.

Muhammad Jamshaid: Nine wickets in four matches.

Binny Ragunath: Seven wickets in five matches.

Salman Shahid: 153 runs in four matches.

Rahul Chopra: 116 runs in four matches.

AJH vs GED match expert tips

Ali Teepu could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been on top of his game with both the bat and ball. He will be looking to continue his rich vein of form in this year's ICCA Arabian T20 League in this match.

AJH vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 47, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Salman Shahid.

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Shahzad Ali-l, Mohammed Ajmal, Khalid Shah, Taimoor Ali-I.

All-rounders: Ali Teepu.

Bowlers: Binny Ragunath, Muhammad Jamshaid, Sanchit Sharma.

AJH vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 47, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Salman Shahid.

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Balraj Singh-l, Mohammed Ajmal, Khalid Shah, Taimoor Ali-I.

All-rounders: Ali Teepu.

Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan, Binny Ragunath, Muhammad Jamshaid, Sanchit Sharma.

