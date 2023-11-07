AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – Nov 7, 2023

Australia and Afghanistan square off in the 39th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup today, November 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Australia are on five wins in seven matches, and with India sealing the top spot on the points table, they'll aim to finish second or third to avoid clashing with the hosts, and a win here should guarantee them that. They are in great form themselves, registering five wins on the bounce, with the latest against England coming in the absence of some key players like Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have been the surprise package of the tournament, and have won four out of their seven matches, including upsets against Pakistan and England. A win here puts them in serious contention for that fourth semi-final spot for which New Zealand and Pakistan are also on the prowl. However, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. will be well aware of the challenge they're up against.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials you can pick from this fixture.

#3 Ikram Alikhil (AFG)

Afghanistan's keeper-batter Ikram Alikhil has done well after taking Najibullah Zadran's place in the side. His half-century against England was crucial to Afghanistan winning that match and kick-starting their impressive run in this tournament.

Against a quality Australian bowling lineup that's sure to make inroads into their batting order, Alikhil's run-scoring abilities in the middle-order could come to the fore, especially against the fifth bowler area of Australia, which is a slight cause for concern for them.

His ownership is pretty low, with teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz hogging most of the limelight, but Alikhil could be a very useful Dream11 differential.

#2 Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh scored a hundred against Pakistan earlier in this tournament.

Mitchell Marsh wasn't a part of Australia's playing XI against England after returning Down Under for personal reasons, but he has rejoined the squad ahead of their clash against Afghanistan and is expected to take the field today.

Marsh has been shuttled down the order to No. 3 upon Travis Head's arrival, and while his numbers don't support the same, Marsh has always stated that he prefers batting at No. 3. On what should be a great batting surface at a venue conducive for big-hitting, a batter like Marsh should enjoy playing here once he gets his eye in.

Despite Marcus Stoinis' return, Marsh could also bowl a few overs and pick up some handy points with the ball. He has always been a player with a high points ceiling, and when his ownership is low, he's also a stellar differential.

Australia has given Josh Inglis a long rope at this World Cup, and he has been really solid behind the stumps, although he could improve with the bat. Usually, Inglis comes in to bat at No. 5, and after failing to step up in a pressure situation last time out against England, he'll want to make the most of some great batting conditions in Mumbai.

Afghanistan's bowling attack can't be taken lightly, and they're expected to cause some trouble for the Aussie batters, and if they lose three wickets by the time the 30-over mark comes around, that could be a great entry point for someone like Inglis.

Inglis has all the shots and a good game against both spinners and pacers, and will want to score his second half-century of the tournament. Donning the wicket-keeping gloves gives him an extra dimension as a Fantasy option as he regularly gets points for catches and stumping.

While it is a bit of a risk, Josh Inglis could prove to be a great differential.