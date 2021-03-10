CTB vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Plunket Shield Match - Mar 11, 2021

Canterbury will take on the Otago Volts in the 15th match of the Plunket Shield at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on Thursday.

Canterbury have been in tremendous form in the Plunket Shield and are placed atop the points table after winning three of their four games. They come into the game on the back of a drawn result against the Otago Volts. Canterbury declared their first innings at 499 for 7.

The Otago Volts, on the other hand, are struggling in the Plunket Shield. They have won only one of their four games and currently find themselves languishing in the penultimate position in the standings. The Otago Volts, who somehow managed to draw their last game against Canterbury, need to put in their best efforts to register a victory over the table-toppers.

Squads to choose from

Canterbury

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cameron Fletcher (WK), Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lorton (WK), Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (WK) and Matt Henry.

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy (C), Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith and Travis Muller.

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury

Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cameron Fletcher (WK), Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Matt Henry.

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy (C), Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Otago Volts, Match 15

Date: 11th March 2021, 03:00 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora.

Pitch Report

The track and conditions at the Mainpower Oval generally benefit the bowlers. The batsmen have to be very watchful here. Canterbury have already played a Plunket Shield game at the venue. They completely outplayed the Northern Districts and won by an innings and 32 runs.

Plunket Shield Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CTB vs OV)

CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Plunket Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Anaru Kitchen, Fraser Sheat, Daryl Mitchell, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Captain: Anaru Kitchen; Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Max Chu, Nick Kelly, Hamish Rutherford, Ken McClure, Anaru Kitchen, Fraser Sheat, Daryl Mitchell, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Captain: Fraser Sheat; Vice-captain: Michael Rippon.