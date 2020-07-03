GICB v MRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - July 4th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for GICB v MRS match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters take on the Mon Repos Stars in tonight's match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Suggestions

The knockout stages of the St Lucia T10 Blast will feature two matches this evening, with the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters taking on Mon Repos Stars in the second game at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The Blasters finished on top of the St Lucia T10 Blast points table with a win from each of their group stage encounters, while the Mon Repos Stars lost just one of their four games to finish third on the list.

With the knockout stages set to be a different challenge altogether, expect the two teams to give their all and strengthen their push for a spot in the summit clash.

Squads to choose from

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, D Polius, V Gabriel, G Serieux, D Edward, L Solomon, T Chicot, L Edwards, S Gerson.

Mon Repos Stars

S Charles, S Emmanuel, M Wells, G Mathurin, E Emmanuel, K Gaston, S Descartes, H Charlery, R Lesmond, K Samuel, K Augustin.

Match Details

Match: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters v Mon Repos Stars

Date: July 4th, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

Going by the action on day 1 of the tournament, it is safe to say that the pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Expect sparks to fly, as the batsmen make the most of the batting surface. The cloud cover could help the pace bowlers a little bit, helping them extract some movement from the pitch.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GICB v MRS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Serieux, S Emmanuel, V Gabriel, K Melius, S Charles, T Gabriel, H Charlery, K Gaston, T Chicot, L Edwards, K Augustin.

Captain - K Melius, Vice-captain - T Gabriel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Emmanuel, L Solomon, K Melius, S Charles, M Wells, T Gabriel, D Edward, H Charlery, T Chicot, G Mathurin, K Augustin.

Captain - S Emmanuel, Vice-captain - K Melius

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.