PCU v CHI Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - May 3rd, 2020

The last league stage match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will feature the PCCT United facing off against the Chiayi Swingers at the Yingfeng Ground.

While the United began their campaign with a win, the Swingers' campaign was dented by a loss. Both teams will be keen to end the league stages on a high with a win from this exciting encounter.

Squads to choose from

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

Chiayi Swingers: Saurabh Hajari (C), Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

Predicted Playing XIs

PCCT United: Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Shahzad Khan Muhamma, Ninad Malwade, Asif Tanoli, Usman Javed, Shiv Rawat, Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque.

Chiayi Swingers: Vishwajit S Tawar, Pruthvi More, Saurabh Hajari (C), Sidhesh Pilankar, Devesh Barshilia, Nitish Nair, Swaraj Shevgan, Rajsingh Chandan, Yogesh Rajput, Deepak Mishra, Prashant Lakhande.

Match Details

Match: PCCT United v Chiayi Swingers

Date: May 3rd, 2020 at 1.00 PM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The spinners haven't had too much of a role to play in the competition thus far, with the pitch not providing much pace for the fast bowlers to exploit either. While there will be a lot of singles and doubles on offer, batsmen will definitely need to bring power hitting into the equation to put up a big total on the board.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCU v CHI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Rawat; D Barshilia, S Muhammandzai, M Mujahid, S Hajari; U Javed, M Zafar, V Tawar; P More, Q Mazhar-ul-Haq, D Mehmood.

Captain - M Mujahid, Vice-captain - P More

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rawat, R Chandan; D Barshilia, S Muhammandzai, M Mujahid; U Javed, S Shevagan, V Tawar; P More, M Mushtaq, M Shuib Farooque.

Captain - D Barshilia, Vice-captain - U Javed

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.