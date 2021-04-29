SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 01, 2021

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will be up against the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers in the opening match of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Friday.

The second edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast will witness a total of 12 teams battling it out for the trophy. A total of 30 games will be played over the next two weeks, with the final scheduled for 15th May.

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars had a dismal run in the inaugural edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast. They lost four games and ended at the bottom of the points table. The Stars have a pretty balanced squad with a good mix of talented young players and experienced campaigners. Shani Mesmain and co. will be hoping for a change of fortunes this season.

The Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, on the other hand, had a pretty ordinary tournament run last time around. They finished sixth with two wins and as many losses from their four St Lucia T10 Blast matches. The Sunrisers have a squad stacked with youngsters, most of whom will be playing for the first time in the St Lucia T10 Blast game. The Dishon Rampal-led side will be hoping to put up a great show and go the distance this time around.

Squads to choose from

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Shani Mesmain (C), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Kervel Propere, Kevin Grassie, Quint Mesmain, Tenacy Hippolyte (WK), Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose and Keither Prospere.

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers

Dishon Rampal (C), Jevin Isidore, Eardley Dupres, Kerlan Martial, Richie Robert (WK), Jermain Harding, Kurdney Constantine, Dyondre Taylor, Ray Joseph, Kamanie Laure (WK), Rydell Baptiste, Samuel Montia, Kahlil St Hill and Delan Martial.

Probable Playing XIs

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Shani Mesmain (C), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Kevin Grassie, Quint Mesmain, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Keither Prospere.

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers

Dishon Rampal (C), Jevin Isidore, Kerlan Martial, Richie Robert (WK), Jermain Harding, Kurdney Constantine, Ray Joseph, Kamanie Laure, Rydell Baptiste, Samuel Montia, Delan Martial.

Match Details

Match: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, Match 1

Date & Time: 30th April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise with the average first innings score at the venue being 120. The bowlers will have to bank on the mistakes committed by the batters to scalp wickets. The teams batting first have won most of the games played on this ground.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SSCS vs VFSS)

SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Julian Sylvester, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippolyte, Jevin Isidore, Bradley Tisson, Shani Mesmain, Dalius Monrose, Dishon Rampal, Wayne Prospere, Jermain Harding, Ray Joseph.

Captain: Shani Mesmain. Vice-captain: Xytus Emmanuel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Julian Sylvester, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippolyte, Jevin Isidore, Kurdney Constantine, Shani Mesmain, Dalius Monrose, Dishon Rampal, Wayne Prospere, Jermain Harding, Ray Joseph.

Captain: Julian Sylvester. Vice-captain: Dalius Monrose.