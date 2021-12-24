Most runs and most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 24)

The two semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 were played on December 24. The all-important title decider is scheduled for Sunday, December 26.

Himachal Pradesh thrashed Services by 77 runs in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They posted a massive score of 281/6 on the board and bowled out the Rajat Paliwal-led side for 204 runs.

Captain Rishi Dhawan (84) and Prashant Chopra (78) were the principal contributors with the bat for Himachal Pradesh. Dhawan (4/27) was the star performer with the ball too, with Sidharth Sharma and Akash Vasisht chipping in with a couple of wickets each.

The other last-four clash saw Tamil Nadu pip Saurashtra by two wickets. The latter scored a mammoth 310/8 in their allotted 50 overs but the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners overhauled their score on the very last delivery.

While Sheldon Jackson played a 134-run knock for Saurashtra, captain Vijay Shankar (4/72) and Ragupathy Silambarasan (3/54) starred with the ball for Tamil Nadu. Baba Aparajith (122), Washington Sundar (70) and Baba Indrajith (50) were the significant contributors in Tamil Nadu's run chase.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📷 BCCI Domestic



#TNvSAU #VijayHazareTrophy Baba Aparajith scored a brilliant 💯 to help Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra in the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 👏📷 BCCI Domestic Baba Aparajith scored a brilliant 💯 to help Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra in the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 👏📷 BCCI Domestic#TNvSAU #VijayHazareTrophy https://t.co/6IkkS7k4gQ

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to be the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He aggregated 603 runs in the tournament, with 168 being his highest score. Gaikwad scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 112.92, with the help of 51 fours and 19 sixes.

Himachal Pradesh's Prashant Chopra has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 435 runs to date, with 99 being his best effort. Chopra's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 72.98 and are studded with 39 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Madhya Pradesh's Shubham Sharma is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He scored 418 runs in six innings, with a top score of 108. Sharma had an impressive strike rate of 96.31 and struck 42 fours and four maximums.

Apart from Chopra, Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan (416) and Tamil Nadu's Dinesh Karthik (260), Baba Indrajith (245) and Narayan Jagadeesan (244) are the highest run-scorers from the two finalists.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Vidarbha's Yash Thakur, with 18 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He had 5/53 as his best figures and had an acceptable economy rate of 5.72.

The Tamil Nadu duo of Ragupathy Silambarasan and Washington Sundar are among three bowlers who have picked up 15 wickets apiece in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their strike rates.

Silambarasan has a best effort of 4/28 and has an impressive economy of rate 4.60. Sundar, who has 5/48 as his best performance, has conceded an average of 4.73 runs per over.

Also Read Article Continues below

Other than Silambarasan and Sundar, Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan (14) and Mayank Dagar (10), and Tamil Nadu's M Siddharth (13) have taken the most wickets for their respective sides.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ragupathy Silambarasan take 3+ wickets in the final? Yes No 1 votes so far