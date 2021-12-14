Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 14)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 saw the concluding day of preliminary stage action on December 14. All teams in the five elite groups and the plate group played their final league games.

Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andhra and Odisha finished with 12 points apiece in Elite Group A of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 points table. Himachal Pradesh and Vidarbha qualified for the quarter-finals and pre-quarterfinals, respectively, based on net run rate. Apart from Andhra and Odisha, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir were eliminated from the tournament.

Elite Group B also saw four teams - Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bengal and Puducherry - finishing with 12 points apiece. While Tamil Nadu and Karnataka made it through to the last eight and pre-quarterfinals, respectively, Bengal and Puducherry exited the tournament, along with Baroda and Mumbai.

Saurashtra, who finished with an all-win record, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 from Elite Group C. While Uttar Pradesh made it through to the pre-quarterfinals, Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Delhi and Haryana failed to successfully navigate the league phase.

Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra finished in the top three in Elite Group D. Kerala and Madhya Pradesh moved on to the quarter-finals and pre-quarterfinals, respectively. However, Maharashtra bid adieu to the tournament, along with Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

Services' win against Rajasthan in Elite Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 helped them get through to the quarter-finals, based on head-to-head results. However, Rajasthan will have to come through the pre-quarterfinal stage to make the last eight. Meanwhile, Punjab, Goa, Assam and Railways failed to make the knockouts from the group.

Elsewhere, Tripura finished atop the Plate Group to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament. Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh - who finished in that order - failed to cross the group-stage hurdle.

The final team standings in all six groups of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring chart [P/C: BCCI]

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to be the highest run-scorer in the tournament after the fifth day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He smashed 603 runs in the tournament, with 168 being his highest score. Gaikwad had a terrific strike rate of 112.92, and struck 51 fours and 19 sixes.

Chandigarh's Manan Vohra has climbed to second position in the run-scoring charts. He finished with 379 runs, with 141 being his best effort. Vohra scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 94.75, with the help of 34 fours and six maximums.

Andhra's Srikar Bharat is third in the run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He scored 370 runs in five games, with a top score of an unbeaten 161. Bharat's runs came at an excellent strike rate of 108.18, and were studded with 39 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 wicket-takers chart [P/C: BCCI]

Haryana's Yuzvendra Chahal and Vidarbha's Yash Thakur are the joint-highest wicket-takers after the group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Both bowlers have scalped 14 wickets apiece, with Chahal doing so at a better average.

Chahal's best returns were 3/42, while his economy rate was an impressive 4.35. Thakur, who has a best effort of 5/53, has conceded an average of 6.15 runs per over.

Rajasthan's Aniket Choudhary, who has picked up 13 wickets, is third in the wicket-takers list of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has 3/20 as his best performance, and has an exceptional economy of 3.67.

