[Watch] "Khushi raho hamar babu" - Mukesh Kumar's mother reacts to his debut in IND vs WI 2nd Test

Indian fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut for the senior men's national side in the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday, July 20.

A day after becoming India's Test cap No. 308, Kumar had a heartwarming telephonic conversation with his mother. The Bengal fast bowler thanked his mother for putting all her prayers and hard work into ensuring he achieved his dreams.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a short video of the conversation between the mother and her son.

Here's the video:

BCCI @BCCI



Mukesh Kumar's phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart



Mukesh Kumar's phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart

After speaking with his mother, Mukesh Kumar said:

"Mom is saying you always be happy, keep progressing and my blessings are with you. She doesn't know what playing for India is, but her only wish is that her son keeps progressing. This is a very important moment for me."

Kumar lost his father, Kashi Nath Singh, because of a brain hemorrhage in 2019. His late father wanted his son to have a secure future, which was why he was against him pursuing a career as an athlete. In fact, the Bihar-born player attempted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) exams twice, but couldn't crack it on either occasion.

Mukesh Kumar's numbers in domestic cricket reaped rewards

Mukesh Kumar toiled in India's domestic circuit for almost seven years before receiving his maiden call for India's three-match ODI series against South Africa in October 2022.

Although the Bengal player didn't play a single match in that series, it gave him the momentum to go forward.

After picking up 149 wickets in 39 First-Class matches at an average of 21.55, including six five-wicket hauls, Kumar earned his Test cap for India. He bowled a maiden over against West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite to kick off his Test career.

Kumar bowled just four overs on Day 2 and conceded 10 runs. The hosts are 352 runs behind India's mammoth first innings score of 438.