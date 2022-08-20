WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh A Tour of West Indies 2022, 3rd Unofficial ODI

West Indies A (WI-A) will take on Bangladesh A (BAN-A) in the third unofficial ODI match of the Bangladesh A Tour of West Indies 2022 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 3rd unofficial ODI match.

The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 heading into the third unofficial ODI. West Indies A comfortably won the first match where bowlers had a massive impact on the game. Bangladesh A were bowled out for just 80 runs, and the hosts got to the target inside 24 overs with six wickets in hand.

Bangladesh A bounced back strongly in the next match and their batting unit managed to redeem itself. They posted a competitive total of 277/6, which proved to be difficult for West Indies A who couldn’t keep up with the asking rate and fell 44 runs short of the mark.

WI-A vs BAN-A Match Details, 3rd Unofficial ODI

The third unofficial ODI of the Bangladesh A Tour of West Indies 2022 will be played on August 20 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The match is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-A vs BAN-A, Bangladesh A Tour of West Indies 2022, 3rd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: August 20, 2022, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WI-A vs BAN-A Pitch Report

The track at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is said to be a balanced surface, which might prove to be challenging for the batters on some occasions. It was evident in the first unofficial ODI when Bangladesh A were bowled out for just 80. However, normal service resumed in the second ODI match.

Last 2 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 178.5

Average second innings score: 157

WI-A vs BAN-A Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

West Indies A: L-W-L-W-L

Bangladesh A: W-L-W-W-L

WI-A vs BAN-A probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies A Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

West Indies Probable Playing 11

Joshua Da Silva, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Justin Greaves, Kevin Sinclair, Anderson Phillip, Jeremiah Louis, Shermon Lewis, Marquino Mindley, T Imlac.

Bangladesh Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Bangladesh Probable Playing 11

Zaker Ali Anik, Sabbir Rahman, Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Naeem Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Khaled Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Joshua Da Silva (2 matches, 85 runs, Average: 42.50)

Joshua Da Silva is an excellent wicket-keeper choice for your WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in good form and has scored 85 runs in two matches at an average of 42.50 and at a strike rate of over 86.

Top Batter pick

Sabbir Rahman (2 matches, 65 runs, Average: 32.50)

Sabbir Rahman is the third-highest scorer in the series so far, having collected 65 runs in two matches at an average of 32.50. He has scored a half-century and has a strike rate of over 101.

Top All-rounder pick

Soumya Sarkar (2 matches, 21 runs and 2 wickets)

Soumya Sarkar has plenty of experience at the highest level of international cricket and could prove to be an impressive selection in your Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 21 runs and taken two wickets in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Mukidul Islam (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 13)

Mukidul Islam has been the most successful bowler throughout the series. He is the highest wicket-taker with five scalps to his name and has bowled at an amazing average and economy rate of 13 and 3.93 respectively.

WI-A vs BAN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Justin Greaves

All-rounder Justin Greaves brings in a lot of balance to the West Indies A side. He has amassed 19 runs but has done plenty of damage with the ball. Greaves took a spectacular and match-winning four-wicket-haul in the first ODI against Bangladesh A, which proved to be the cause of their downfall. He will be a great captaincy pick for your WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Naim Sheikh

Naim Sheikh is the highest run-scorer in the series and has already cemented his authority with the bat. He has scored 103 runs in two matches and proved to be the match-winner for Bangladesh in the second unofficial ODI. Sheikh has batted at an average of 51.50.

5 must-picks with players stats for WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Name Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Joshua Da Silva 85 runs 160 points Justin Greaves 19 runs and 4 wickets 150 points Naim Sheikh 103 runs 144 points Anderson Phillip 4 wickets 144 points Sherman Lewis 4 wickets 129 points

WI-A vs BAN-A match expert tips

Joshua Da Silva could also prove to be a shrewd multiplier choice given that he has been extremely consistent so far across the ODI series.

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Unofficial ODI, Head to Head League

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

Batter: Naim Sheikh, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Sabbir Rahman

All-rounder: Justin Greaves, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan

Bowler: Mukidul Islam, Anderson Phillip, Sherman Lewis, Bryan Charles

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Unofficial ODI, Grand League

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

Batter: Naim Sheikh, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Mithun

All-rounder: Justin Greaves, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan

Bowler: Mukidul Islam, Anderson Phillip, Sherman Lewis

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das