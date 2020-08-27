NFCC vs RYCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 27th, 2020

In the 12th game of the ECS T10 Cyprus series, Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take on Riyaan CC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground. The batting heavy sides will look to win the games and better their position on the points table.

Earlier, in the fourth match of the season, both sides met at the same ground where Riyaan CC came out on top and Nicosia Fighters XI were left to rue their mistakes.

Riyaan CC piled up 168 runs in their quota of 10 overs for the loss of four wickets. Nicosia Fighters failed to make an impact and could just score 80 runs while chasing the daunting target.

Atta Ullah will be the key player for Riyaan CC as he is known for quickfire batting, with his 20-ball 61 holding him in good stead. In the bowling department, Sitbal Hussain will have an important role to play.

Nicosia Fighters will hope that their batsmen strike rich form and score in bulk. In their previous match, Benjoir Ahmed was the only player who put up some fight against the opposition and he will hold the onus for the Fighters in this match too.

Squads to choose from

Nicosia Tigers

Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers

R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, P Suranga, I Jaman, R Hasan, A Ali, A Hossain, F Mia, H Rahman, S Hassan and R Kumar.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

M Hasan, N Chowdhury, A Shukur, A Chowdhury, J Morol, A Al Tasmin, B Ahmed, M Sajib, S Ahmed, M Rahman and P Miah.

Match Details

Match: Nicosia Tigers CC vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Date: 27th August 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a happy hunting ground for the batsman. The ball comes onto the bat easily and the boundaries are perfectly suitable for the teams to score in abundance. However, the initial overs will be quite hard for the batsmen as there will be support for the swing bowlers.

On the other hand, spinners might face difficulties, without any purchase off the surface and lack of turn. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and mount the misery on the opposition.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NFCC vs RYCC Dream11 Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Hasan, A Ullah, J Lamsal, J Morol, S Hassnan, A Islam, AA Tasmin, B Ahmed, R Jaishwal, M Rahman and S Ahmed.

Captain: A Ullah Vice-Captain: S Hassnain

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Wellege, A Ullah, J Morol, A Chowdhary, S Ahmad, M Sajib, AA Tasmin, B Ahmed, R Jaishwal, T Bashir and M Rahman.

Captain: A Ullah Vice-Captain: S Hasnain