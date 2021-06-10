NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kwibuka Women's T20 Match - June 10th, 2021

The tenth match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament will see Nigeria Women lock horns with Botswana Women on Thursday.

Nigeria Women and Botswana Women are placed in fourth and fifth position in the points table, respectively. Both teams have lost all three games they've played in the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament thus far.

Namibia Women, who are first in the points table, will square off against either Nigeria or Botswana in the first semi-final. The team that wins the final group-stage encounter will make it to the semis, while the loser will return home with the wooden spoon.

Squads to choose from

Nigeria Women

Samantha Agazuma (c), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday.

Botswana Women

Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botho Freeman, Onneile Keitsemang, Jacqueline Kgang, Bontle Madimabe, Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Collin Mokibel, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Botsogo Mpedi, Tuelo Shadrack.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nigeria Women

Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Samantha Agazuma (c), Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson.

.

Botswana Women

Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang.

Match Details

Match: Nigeria Women vs Bostwana Women, Match 10.

Date & Time: 10th June 2021, 5:20 PM.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.

Pitch Report

In the last few days in the tournament, batters have had a lot of success at this venue. During the final group-stage game, though, a low-scoring contest could ensue, as the two team lack quality batters in their ranks.

The pacers will look to continue their fine run in the T20 tournament and pick up a handful of wickets once again.

Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy suggestions (

NIG-W vs BOT-W)

NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Favour Eseigbe, Florence Samanyika, Botho Freeman, Samantha Agazuma, Omonye Asika, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Botsogo Mpedi, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Onneile Keitsemang.

Captain: Blessing Etim. Vice-Captain: Joy Efosa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Favour Eseigbe, Florence Samanyika, Botho Freeman, Samantha Agazuma, Omonye Asika, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Shameelah Mosweu, Mary Desmond, Agatha Obulor, Tuelo Shadrack.

Captain: Blessing Etim Vice-Captain: Favour Eseigbe.

Edited by BH