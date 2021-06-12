NIG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20 Match - June 12th, 2021

Nigeria Women will take on Rwanda Women in the 13th match of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament on Saturday.

Nigeria Women have won just one of their five games and currently find themselves in the penultimate position in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 standings. They lost to Namibia Women by 91 runs in their last match.

Rwanda Women, on the other hand, are third in the points table behind Namibia Women and Kenya Women, having won two of their five Kwibuka Women’s T20 games so far. They have lost their last two matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

The last time the two sides met in the Kwibuka Women’s T20, Rwanda Women defeated Nigeria Women by six runs.

Squads to choose from:

Nigeria Women

Samantha Agazuma (c), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday

Rwanda Women

Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Dusabemungu, Alice Ikuzwe, Flora Irakoze, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nigeria Women

Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Samantha Agazuma (c), Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson.

Rwanda Women

Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (c), Marie Bimenyimana, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee.

Match Details

Match: Nigeria Women vs Kwibuka Women, 13th Match

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Date and Time: 12th June, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium has turned out to be a balanced one in recent Kwibuka Women’s T20 games, providing equal assistance to both the bowlers and batters. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Kwibuka Women’s T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NIG-W vs RWA-W)

NIG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Tips - Kwibuka Women’s T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Uwera, S Agazuma, C Uwamahoro, O Asika, H Ishimwe, B Etim, S Ingabire, A Ikuzwe, M Desmond, J Efosa, M Vumiliya

Captain: H Ishimwe. Vice-captain: B Etim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Uwera, S Agazuma, C Uwamahoro, O Asika, H Ishimwe, B Etim, S Ingabire, M Desmond, J Efosa, M Vumiliya, I Muhawenimana

Captain: M Desmond. Vice-captain: J Efosa

Edited by Samya Majumdar