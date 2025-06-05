NIG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025, 12th T20I

The 12th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will see Nigeria Women (NIG-W) squaring off against Tanzania Women (TAN-W) at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Thursday, June 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NIG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nigeria Women have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match of the season to Brazil Women by 5 runs. Tanzania Women, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Malawi Women by 8 runs.

Nigeria Women will look to make a comeback in today's match, while Tanzania Women will look to maintain their winning streak.

NIG-W vs TAN-W Match Details

The 12th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will be played on June 5 at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NIG-W vs TAN-W, 12th T20I match

Date and Time: 5th June 2025, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Rwanda Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are equally crucial at this venue. The last match played here was between Tanzania Women and Malawi Women, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

NIG-W vs TAN-W Form Guide

NIG-W - L L

TAN-W - W W

NIG-W vs TAN-W Probable Playing XI

NIG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

F Eseigbe, E Sandy, M Amusa S Etim, L Ude, S Sunday, A Akhigbe, R Samson, C Chukwuonye, U Peace, A Adekunle

TAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Godfrey, N Justin, F Kibasu, G Mushi, H Mrisho, S Mohamedi, P Zakayo, N Saidi, T Said, A Joseph, S Frank

NIG-W vs TAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Etim

S Etim is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. S Godfrey is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Justin

G Mushi and N Justin are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Justin will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 122 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. E Sandy is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

F Kibasu

L Ude and F Kibasu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. F Kibasu will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 25 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. A Joseph is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Samson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Samson and N Saidi. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. R Samson will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. M Amusa is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

NIG-W vs TAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

F Kibasu

F Kibasu was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 25 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches of the season.

L Ude

L Ude is one of the most crucial picks from the Nigeria Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 19 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NIG-W vs TAN-W, 12th T20I match

N Justin

F Kibasu

L Ude

M Amusa

R Samson

Nigeria Women vs Tanzania Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nigeria Women vs Tanzania Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Etim

Batters: N Justin, G Mushi

All-rounders: F Kibasu, P Zakayo, A Joseph, L Ude

Bowlers: N Saidi, R Samson, M Amusa, U Peace

Nigeria Women vs Tanzania Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Etim, S Mohamedi

Batters: N Justin

All-rounders: F Kibasu, P Zakayo, A Joseph, L Ude

Bowlers: N Saidi, R Samson, M Amusa, U Peace

