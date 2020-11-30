NK vs AUK Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match – December 1st, 2020

Northern Knights take on Auckland in the sixth match of the 2020-21 Ford Trophy competition.

The Knights began their Ford Trophy campaign against Auckland, a thriller that they won by six wickets. The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method had to be enforced, as rain interrupted the game.

The two teams have met each other three times in the Ford Trophy in the last two years, with Northern Knights emerging victorious on two occasions. However, in their last meeting in the competition, Auckland beat Knights in January this year by 58 runs.

Ford Trophy 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Northern Knights

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, BJ Watling, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Brett Hampton, Jake Gibson, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner, Anurag Verma.

Auckland

Robert O’Donnell (C), Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Colin Munro, Will O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak.

Ford Trophy 2020-21: NK vs AUK Predicted Playing-11s

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Auckland, Match 6

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand

Date and time: 1st December 2020; 03:30 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The Cobham Oval at the ongoing Ford Trophy has been a good track to bat on, especially in the first innings, but the wicket has tended to slow down in the second innings. Both teams could look to bat first in this Ford Trophy game, as chasing a tall score could be tricky.

NK vs AUK Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

NK vs AUK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BJ Watling, Jeet Raval, Graeme Beghin, Colin Munro, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Danru Ferns, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, William Somerville, Neil Wagner.

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-Captain: Brett Randell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BJ Watling, Jeet Raval, Graeme Beghin, Colin Munro, William O’Donnell, Brett Hampton, Ryan Harrison, Joe Walker, Anurag Verma, William Somerville, Neil Wagner.

Captain: Jeet Raval. Vice-Captain: BJ Watling.