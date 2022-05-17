NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 5

The Northern Knights (NK) will face off against Leinster Lightning (LLG) in the fifth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Tuesday, 17 May.

The Leinster Lightning began their campaign with a 7-wicket victory over North West Warriors, but they couldn't maintain their momentum and lost their previous game to the Munster Reds.

They currently sit second in the standings with four points from two games. Meanwhile, the Northern Knights had a rough start to the tournament, but they rebounded to defeat the North West Warriors by 12 runs in their previous game. They will look to extend their winning streak to two games.

NK vs LLG Probable Playing 11 today

NK XI

Paul Stirling (c), Aniruddha Chore (wk), James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Manley, Morgan Topping, Matthew Humphreys, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster

LLG XI

Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Andy Balbirnie, Jack Carty, Greg Ford, Gavin Hoey, Theo Dempsey, Mikey O'Reilly

Match Details

NK vs LLG, 5th Match, Inter-Provincial ODD 2022

Date & Time: May 17th 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

The wicket appears to be a batting track given the recent games played here. Full runs are possible to get if the batters try well, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 280 could be considered a par score at this venue.

Today’s NK vs LLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lorcan Tucker: His performance has been disappointing thus far, but a good innings in this crucial match can be expected. He has scored only 32 runs in two games.

Batters

Harry Tector: He has done exceptionally well for his side. He has scored 168 runs in two games at an excellent average of 84, including two half-century. Tector could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

All-rounders

George Dockrell: Dockrell is a terrific all-rounder in this format. He has smashed 59 runs at an average of 29.75 and has also scalped six wickets in two matches. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Barry McCarthy: McCarthy is one of the best bowlers in this format. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.57 in his last two games. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

3 best players to pick in NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction team

Lorcan Tucker (LLG): 64 points

Ross Adair (NK): 93 points

Andy Balbirnie (LLG): 116 points

Key stats for NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction team

Ruhan Pretorius - 16 runs and six wickets in two games.

Paul Stirling - 46 runs in two games.

Matthew Foster - Two wickets in two games.

NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction (Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)

NK vs LLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Matthew Foster, Josh Manley, Barry McCarthy.

Captain: Harry Tector Vice-captain: Ruhan Pretorius.

NK vs LLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Matthew Foster, Benjamin White, Barry McCarthy.

Captain: George Dockrell Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

