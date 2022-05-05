NK vs MR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 2

The Northern Knights (NK) will take on the Munster Reds (MR) in the second match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Thursday, 5 May.

Neither team had a great run in the 50-over tournament last season, with each returning with a win-loss record of 1-3. The Northern Knights had a marginally better net run rate which saw them finish third, while the Munster Reds ended rock-bottom.

NK vs MR Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Knights: Mark Adair (c), Ross Adair, Luke Georgeson, Matthew Humphreys, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Manley, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White.

Munster Reds: Tyrone Kane, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, David Delany, Gareth Delany, Michael Frost, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, PJ Moor, Kevin O’Brien, Michael O’Reilly.

Match Details

NK vs MR, 2nd Match, Inter-Provincial ODD 2022

Date & Time: May 5th 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

The track at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast is likely to be a good one to bat on, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes early on.

Today’s NK vs MR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

PJ Moor is extremely efficient behind the stumps and can chip in nicely with the bat as well.

Batter

Paul Stirling is one of Ireland's best batters who has the ability to rack up big scores regularly. He has 20 List A hundreds to his name.

All-rounder

Gareth Delany was magnificent while playing for Ireland A against Namibia A recently. He hit two fifties and a ton in four games in addition to taking 10 wickets.

Bowler

Mark Adair is one of Ireland's premier wicket-taking bowlers who will be eager to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in NK vs MR Dream11 Prediction Team

Paul Stirling (NK)

Gareth Delany (MUR)

Mark Adair (NK)

Luke Georgeson (NK)

Curtis Campher (MUR)

NK vs MR Dream11 Prediction (Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: PJ Moor, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Luke Georgeson, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Ruhan Pretorius, Tyrone Kane, Mark Adair, Ben White.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Gareth Delany.

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: PJ Moor, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Luke Georgeson, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Ruhan Pretorius, Matt Ford, Tyrone Kane, Mark Adair, Josh Manley.

Captain: Curtis Campher. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

Edited by Samya Majumdar