NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match - June 27, 2021

The Northern Knights will be up against the Munster Reds in the 12th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Sunday.

The Northern Knights find themselves at the bottom of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy standings with only two wins from their five games. The Leinster Lightning thrashed them by 70 runs in their last match.

The Munster Reds, on the other hand, are currently placed just above their upcoming opponents in the points table. They have also two wins from their five Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy matches. The Munster Reds will head into Sunday's fixture on the back of a seven-wicket loss to table-toppers North West Warriors.

The Knights claimed a five-wicket victory over the Reds in the reverse fixture earlier this season. All in all, with both teams desperately looking to return to winning ways, an enticing Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy contest beckons at the Bready Cricket Club today.

Squads to choose from

Northern Knights

Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector (C), James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, John Matchett, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Benjamin White, David Delany, Neil Rock (WK), Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Carl Robinson and Matthew Foster.

Munster Reds

Seamus Lynch (WK), Theo Dempsey, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Matt Ford, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Alistair Frost, Gareth Delany, Jack Carty, Peter Moor (C), Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Mike Frost, Mitchell Thompson and Tyrone Kane.

Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights

Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector (C), James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Benjamin White, Neil Rock (WK), Graeme McCarter, Matthew Foster.

Munster Reds

Seamus Lynch (WK), Peter Moor (C), Jack Carty, Murray Commins, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley.

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Munster Reds, Match 12

Date and Time: June 27th 2021, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club is a sporting one which has something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. As the ball is expected to come on to the bat nicely, it should aid the batsmen to play shots on the up. The pacers will enjoy bowling on this track as it offers extra bounce and carry. The average first innings score at the venue is 129 runs.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NK vs MUR)

NK vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Ruhan Pretorius, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Luke Georgeson, Jack Carty, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Michael Frost, Josh Manley.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Benjamin White.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Murray Commins, Luke Georgeson, Jack Carty, Fionn Hand, Alistair Frost, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Michael Frost.

Captain: Luke Georgeson. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

Edited by Samya Majumdar