NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report.

The Northern Knights will be up against the North-West Warriors in the 13th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 on Friday, 17th September. The Green Cricket Ground in Comber will play host to this fixture.

The Knights have won three of their six games. They presently find themselves in the 3rd position in the points table with 12 points and will be aiming to boost their points tally by winning this game.

The North-West Warriors lead the standings with four wins and two losses. They will strive to maintain their dominance by registering another victory in this battle.

NK vs NWW Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Knights

Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (C), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (WK), Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, David Delany, Ben White, Graeme McCarter.

North-West Warriors

William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (WK), Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Andy McBrine (C), Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ross Allen, Ryan Macbeth.

Match Details

Match: NK vs NWW, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20.

Date and Time: 17th September 2021, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: The Green Cricket Ground, Comber, Ireland.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Green cricket ground benefits both elements of the game. The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on but as the game progresses, the ball should come on to the bat nicely. The spinners are also expected to get some purchase from the wicket.

The team that wins the toss is likely to field first.

Today’s NK vs NWW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny: Doheny is a wise choice from the wicketkeepers section. He is safe behind the stumps and can also score big runs.

Batsmen

Paul Stirling: Stirling has been decent so far in the tournament and one can bank on him to deliver some points if picked in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Jeremy Lawlor: Lawlor is a hard-hitter. In his most recent match, he superbly smashed 81 runs with a strike rate of 192.85.

All-rounders

Andy McBrine: McBrine is a must-pick for today's fantasy team. He has been performing well with both bat and ball in this tournament.

Mark Adair: Knights all-rounder Adair is an excellent option for your Dream11 team. He has scored 75 runs and also picked up seven wickets in six games so far.

Bowlers

Ben White: Ben White has been brilliant so far in the tournament, having picked up 15 wickets. Going into this contest, White will look to add more wickets to his tally.

Craig Young: Craig Young has picked up 12 wickets so far in this tournament, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction team

Ben White (NK) – 492 points

Craig Young (NWW) – 419 points

Andy McBrine (NWW) – 374 points

Mark Adair (NK) – 316 points

William McClintock (NWW) – 253 points

Important stats for NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction team

William McClintock: 6 matches, 161 runs

Ben White: 6 matches, 15 wickets

Craig Young: 6 matches, 12 wickets

Andy McBrine: 6 matches, 85 runs & 6 wickets

William Porterfield: 6 matches, 137 runs

NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Today

NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction - NK vs NWW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Kennedy, Ross Adair, Craig Young, Ben White, David Delany

Captain: Andy McBrine | Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling.

NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: NK vs NWW Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, James McCollum, William McClintock, William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

Captain: Mark Adair | Vice-Captain: Ben White.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra