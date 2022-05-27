NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022, Match 1

The Northern Knights will take on the North-Western Warriors in the first match of the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 at The Green in Ireland on Friday.

Both teams will begin their Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy campaigns with this fixture. The Northern Knights and the North-Western Warriors have good-looking squads on paper and will be expected to translate that on to the field.

Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, and Ruhan Pretorius will be the key players for Northern Knights. Meanwhile, Andy McBrine and Ryan McBeth are expected to be crucial for North-Western Warriors.

NK vs NWW Probable Playing 11 Today

NK XI

Neil Rock (wk), Luke Georgeson, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Mark Adair (c), Matthew Foster

NWW XI

William Porterfield, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Trent McKeegan, Andy McBrine (c), Stephen Doheny (wk), William McClintock, Graham Kennedy, Ryan MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert

Match Details

NK vs NWW, Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 27th May, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Green, Ireland

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance at various stages. The average first innings score here is 123 and 60% of the matches have been won by the chasing side at this venue.

Today’s NK vs NWW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. Not only is he safe with the gloves, but is also great at coming off the blocks and taking the game to the opposition.

Batters

Paul Stirling has plenty of experience and is one of the best batters in the history of Irish cricket. He has scored 2776 runs in 102 T20I matches at an average close to 30.

William Porterfield is also expected to be a key player for his side. He has played 61 T20I matches, where he has scored 1079 runs at an average of over 20.

All-rounders

Andy McBrine is a brilliant all-rounder who has had a massive impact on the game. He has scored 143 runs and has also taken 21 wickets in 26 T20Is. McBrine could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your NK vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Craig Young is brilliant with the ball in hand and could prove to be pivotal for North-Western Warriors. He has scalped 48 wickets in 48 T20I matches at an economy of 7.79.

Top 5 best players to pick in NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction team

Andy McBrine (NWW)

Mark Adair (NK)

Paul Stirling (NK)

William Porterfield (NWW)

Craig Young (NWW)

Important stats for NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction team

Andy McBrine: 143 runs and 21 wickets in 26 T20Is

Mark Adair: 256 runs and 59 wickets in 39 T20Is

Paul Stirling: 2776 runs in 102 T20Is

William Porterfield: 1079 runs in 61 T20Is

Craig Young: 48 wickets in 48 T20Is

NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Today

NK vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Neil Rock, Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Josh Manley

Captain: Andy McBrine, Vice-Captain: Mark Adair

NK vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Josh Manley, Matthew Foster

Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Craig Young

Edited by Diptanil Roy