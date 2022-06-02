NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 9

The Northern Knights (NK) will take on the North-West Warriors (NWW) in the ninth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont, Belfast on Thursday.

With one win, two losses and one no-result to their name, the Northern Knights are reeling at the bottom of the points table. The North-West Warriors, meanwhile, are just one spot above the Northern Knights. They lost their first two games before recording a win with a bonus point and will head into today's contest on the back of an abandoned match.

NK vs NWW Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Knights: James McCollum, Ross Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Aniruddha Chore, Mark Adair (c), Neil Rock (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Ben White, Matthew Foster.

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Graham Kennedy, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert.

Match Details

NK vs NWW, 9th Match, Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022

Date & Time: June 2nd 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast

Pitch Report

The track at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont, Belfast is likely to be a good one to bat on. While there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball, the spinners might come into play as the match progresses.

Today’s NK vs NWW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny has got some decent starts with the bat in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, scoring 49 runs in three innings. He has also taken five catches.

Batter

James McCollum has looked solid in the middle, having accumulated 107 runs in three innings so far.

All-rounder

Andy McBrine has been in top form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 127 runs and taken four wickets in three Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 matches.

Bowler

Mark Adair, who smashed a stunning 108 in his side's last match, has also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Team

Andy McBrine (NWW): 316 points

Graham Hume (NWW): 296 points

Mark Adair (NK): 241 points

Ruhan Pretorius (NK): 240 points

James McCollum (NK): 139 points

Important stats for NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Team

Mark Adair: 121 runs & 2 wickets

Ruhan Pretorius: 6 wickets

James McCollum: 107 runs

Graham Hume: 8 wickets

Andy McBrine: 127 runs & 4 wickets

NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Ruhan Pretorius, Ryan MacBeth, Conor Olphert, Josh Manley, Mark Adair.

Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

Dream11 Team for Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Ross Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Ryan MacBeth, Matthew Foster, Mark Adair.

Captain: Graham Hume. Vice-captain: Ruhan Pretorius.

