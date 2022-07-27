NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022, Match 14

Northern Knights (NK) will take on the North-West Warriors (NWW) in the 14th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Wednesday.

The Knights have had a nightmarish campaign so far, winless in six games, losing four and two getting washed out due to rain. They have some notable names in their ranks, like Mark Adair and Matthew Humphreys, but have still struggled.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are having a successful tournament, having won three and lost one of their six games. They are second in the points table with 16 points and are the clear favourites to win, as they have the likes of Andy McBrine and Stephen Doheny in their ranks.

NK vs NWW Probable Playing XIs

NK

Mark Adair (c), Neil Rock (wk), Ross Adair, John Matchett, James McCollum, Morgan Topping, Ruhan Pretorius, Cade Carmichael, Benjamin White, Josh Manley, Matthew Humphreys.

NWW

Andy McBrine (c), Stephen Doheny (wk), Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Jared Wilson, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Ryan MacBeth, Craig Young, Conor Olphert.

Match Details

Match: NK vs NWW, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022, 14th match.

Date & Time: July 27, 2022; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club is conducive to bowlers. Batters have struggled here, and bowlers can extract movement from both ends. The average first innings score here is 153.

Today’s NK vs NWW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Doheny: He batted well in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 competition, scoring 156 runs at an average of 39.00 in four games. Doheny has also been good behind the stumps.

Batters

James McCollum: Despite a hit-or-miss time against MUR, he has scored 85 runs in three games, including a high score of 49. Given his prowess, he's expected to come good in this game.

All-rounders

Mark Adair: He is a talented and capable all-rounder who has excelled with both bat and ball. He has scored 57 runs and picked up five wickets and has been economical in four games, making him a good multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Josh Manley: He is a must-have bowling all-rounder in your fantasy team, scoring nine runs and taking seven wickets at an impressive average of 13.67 in four games. That makes him a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Team

Ryan McBeth (NWW): 117 points

Ben White (NK): 78 points

Shane Getkate (NWW): 190 points.

Key stats for NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction Team

Andy McBrien: 43 runs and four wickets in four games.

Ruhan Pretorius: 98 runs in four games.

Jared Wilson: 106 runs in four games.

NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 )

NK vs NWW Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Nathan McGuire, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Conor Olphert, Josh Manley.

Captain: Mark Adair. Vice-captain: Andy McBrine.

NK vs NWW Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Nathan McGuire, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Conor Olphert, Josh Manley

Captain: Graham Hume. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

