NL vs THH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 20

The Nairobi Lions (NL) will lock horns with Thika Hippos (THH) in the 20th match of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Mombasa on Tuesday, December 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NL vs THH Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Nairobi Lions have won three out of their seven matches and are fourth in the standings. They lost their last game against the Nakuru Leopards by 93 runs. Thika Hippos, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven matches and are second in the points table. They lost their last game against Kisumu Pythons by eight wickets.

NL vs THH Match Details, ACPL Kenya T20 Cup

The 20th match of the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will be played at the Mombasa Sports Club Ground in Mombasa on December 20. The match is set to take place at 04:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NL vs THH, ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 20

Date and Time: 20th December 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Mombasa Sports Club Ground, Mombasa

NL vs THH Pitch Report

The track at the Mombasa Sports Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to find some movement with the new ball. The last three out of five matches played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (ACPL Kenya T20 Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 100

Average second-innings score: 90

NL vs THH Form Guide (ACPL Kenya T20 Cup)

NL: W-W-D-NR-W

THH: L-L-NR-W-W

NL vs THH probable playing 11s for today’s match

NL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NL Probable Playing 11

Huzaifa, James Ngoche, Vinay Singh, Arzu, Falak Sher, Qaiser Malik, Joseph James Ngoche, Izhar Ahmed, Sikander, Sheroz, Irfan Ullah.

THH injury/team news

No major injury updates.

THH Probable Playing 11

Rohit Choudhary, Raj shetty, Sachin Gill, Amit, Joseph Onyango, Nitish Hirani, Munir, Gurjeet Singh, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Sahib, Ganga Vishnu Singh.

NL vs THH Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Huzaifa (6 matches, 75 runs, Strike Rate: 73.53)

Huzaifa has scored 75 runs in six ACPL Kenya T20 Cup matches and is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Sachin Gill (7 matches, 243 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 172.34 and Economy Rate: 5.88)

Gill has been phenomenal with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He has managed to score 243 runs and scalped eight wickets in seven matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Joseph Onyango (7 matches, 178 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 115.58 and Economy Rate: 6.33)

Onyango has been on fire this season, especially with the ball. He has picked up 10 wickets in addition to scoring 178 runs in seven matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Sikander (7 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.18)

Sikander has managed to take seven wickets in seven matches and could be a handy pick for the upcoming game.

NL vs THH match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sachin Gill

Gill is one of his team's most promising prospects, having scored 243 runs while also scalping eight wickets in seven matches.

James Ngoche

James has been sensational in the ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, picking up 15 wickets and scoring 82 runs. He could be the ideal captain for your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for NL vs THH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Huzaifa: 75 runs in 6 matches

Sachin Gill: 243 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches

Joseph Onyango: 178 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches

Sikander: 8 wickets in 7 matches

James Ngoche: 82 runs and 15 wickets in 7 matches

NL vs THH match expert tips

Joseph Onyango could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your NL vs THH game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

NL vs THH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head to Head League

NL vs THH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 28, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Raj Shetty

Batters: James Ngoche, Vinay Singh (vc), Arzu, Sachin Gill (c), Gurjeet Singh

All-rounders: Amit, Joseph Onyango

Bowlers: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Sahib, Sikander

NL vs THH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

NL vs THH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 28, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Huzaifa

Batters: James Ngoche (vc), Vinay Singh, Sachin Gill (c), Gurjeet Singh

All-rounders: Amit, Joseph Onyango, Falak Sher

Bowlers: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Sikander, Sheroz

