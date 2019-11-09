NMG vs JOZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 10th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 09 Nov 2019, 15:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Jozi Stars did not have the greatest of starts to their Mzansi Super League 2019 campaign as they suffered a 15-run defeat on Friday to the Cape Town Blitz. However, they will look to pick up their first win of this season when they square off against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the second game on Sunday.

The Stars will rue the fact that despite boasting of a strong squad, they couldn't restrict the Cape Town Blitz batsmen from piling on 213 on the board and ultimately fell 15 runs short of the target, despite a 53-ball 80 from Reeza Hendricks.

While better performances are in order from the Stars, they will need to be at their best against the JJ Smuts-led Nelson Mandela Bay Giants side. The Bay Giants have made a few key additions, with Farhaan Berhardian and Jason Roy among the big names in their side this season. With St. George's Park playing host to another thriller, here are a few tips to help pick your Dream11 side for this game.

Squads to choose from

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

JJ Smuts (C), Jason Roy, Farhaan Behardien, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger and Dyllan Matthews

Jozi Stars

Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Lizaad Williams

Playing XI Updates

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Captain JJ Smuts is expected to bat at the top of the order along with Jason Roy and the addition of former Cape Town Blitz batsman, Farhaan Behardian bodes well for the side. Swashbuckling batsman Marco Marais is expected to feature in this game along with Heino Kuhn and Ben Dunk. Their bowling unit is their strongest suit, with Imran Tahir and Beuran Hendricks holding the key for the Giants.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Smuts (C), Roy, Dunk (WK), Kuhn, Behardien, Marais, Thomson, Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Dala and Nyaku/Mnyaka

Jozi Stars

As for the Stars, although the bowlers didn't perform too well, the likes of Rabada and Olivier are well and truly capable of troubling the opposition with their pace.

However, an extra batsman could be picked for this game, with the Stars looking to beef up their batting unit against the strong bowling unit of the Giants. Sinethemba Qeshile could make the cut, although Pongolo and Harmer are more than capable of holding their own. Much is expected from Chris Gayle, who will need to be at his best at the top of the order.

Possible XI: Gayle, Reeza, Bavuma (C), Dussen, Christian, Rickelton (WK), Harmer, Pongolo, Rabada, Olivier and Paterson.

Match Details

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Jozi Stars, Match 4

10th November 2019, 5:30 PM IST

St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Match Details

The weather forecast isn't too great for Sunday as persistent rains are expected. Weather issues aside, the pitch does provide ample support for the bowlers with 160 being a par score here. Spinners should also enjoy turn at the St George's Park, which could see the team winning the toss opting to field first.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: While Ryan Rickelton has done well in the domestic competitions, Heino Kuhn's superior talent and experience gets the nod for this game. Kuhn was one of the better players for the Giants last season, and he would love to continue his good form in the MSL.

Batsmen: Although Reeza Hendricks scored a brilliant fifty in the previous game, he is overlooked in favour of Chris Gayle. Along with the big West Indian, the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma are also viable options. From the Bay Giants' roster, Jason Roy is a decent candidate, given his penchant for big-hitting in the powerplay overs. JJ Smuts is also a dependable player, whose bowling ability could yield a wicket or two on Sunday.

Allrounders: Daniel Christian and Chris Morris are must-haves in the side, with both of them capable of winning matches single-handedly. While Christian did show glimpses of what he is capable of against the Cape Town Blitz, Morris's ability to generate high pace and also use the long handle to good makes him a good option. Farhaan Berhardien should ideally round off the allrounders department, with the former Blitz captain bound to score some runs in the death overs.

Bowlers: White ball specialist Imran Tahir has enjoyed a brilliant year for the Chennai Super Kings, Surrey and Guyana Amazon Warriors. His form makes him a valuable asset to any team. He is picked for this game along with Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier. As for the final pick, one of Beuran Hendricks or Junior Dala should do the trick for the contest.

Captain: Chris Gayle looked in good knick before being dismissed by Dale Steyn on Friday. Nevertheless, he should be backed to score some runs at the top of the order, with the mantle of captain. Along with the West Indian, JJ Smuts and Kagiso Rabada are also good picks for the multiplier options with both of them being proven performers at this level.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heino Kuhn, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Temba Bavuma, Chris Morris, Daniel Christian, Farhaan Berhadien, Kagiso Rabada, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir and Duanne Olivier. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heino Kuhn, JJ Smuts, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Morris, Daniel Christian, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Duanne Olivier. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: JJ Smuts