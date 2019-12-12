NMG vs TST Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Dec 13th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 12 Dec 2019, 19:30 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

MSL action resumes as Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Tshwane Spartans fight it for a place in the final on Friday. Amid all the rain-affected games, Tshwane Spartans was able to sneak through into this knockout game with only 23 points. Their opponents, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants have been pretty good at home although their loss to Paarl Rocks would still be fresh on their minds.

While one league game between the two sides was washed out, the other saw Ben Dunk slam a blistering fifty to lead NMG to an emphatic victory. Both sides are evenly matched and will look to go for the kill in this must-win game. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NMG vs TST.

NMG vs TST Squads

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

J J Smuts (C), Jason Roy, Farhaan Behardien, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, One Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger and Dyllan Matthews

Tshwane Spartans

Heinrich Klaasen (C), AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira

NMG vs TST Playing XI Updates

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Jason Roy could return to the side although this could disturb the combination. With Matthew Breetzke also striking form at the right time, Ryan ten Doeschate could be left out for the Englishman. The rest of the side picks itself with Imran Tahir and Ben Dunk in fine form with ball and bat respectively.

JJ Smuts and Heino Kuhn are key in the middle order with their experience. Their bowling unit is also very well equipped with Chris Morris and Junior Dala. Playing at home, they will enter this game as slight favourites.

Possible XI: Roy, Breetzke, Smuts(C), Dunk(WK), Kuhn, Marais, Morris, Tahir, Dala, Burger and Mnyaka.

Tshwane Spartans

The Spartans should field their strongest side for this game with AB de Villiers being key to their fortunes. De Zorzi and Elgar will open the batting with Mulder set to feature down the order. Klaasen is due for a big one in the MSL although Pite van Biljon has more than made up for his captain. Like their opponents, Tshwane Spartans also has a strong bowling unit with Morne Morkel and Lungi Ngidi in fine form for them. Roelof van der Merwe is another one to watch out for with his left-arm spin being critical in the middle phase.

Possible XI: De Zorzi, Elgar, de Villiers, Klaasen (C&WK), Van der Merwe, Biljon, Mulder, Wiese, Morkel, Bosch and Ngidi.

Advertisement

NMG vs TST Match Details

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Tshwane Spartans, Eliminator

13th December 2019, 9:00 PM IST

St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

NMG vs TST Pitch Report

The weather in Port Elizabeth is clear for the game with some clouds expected to make an appearance as well. This could help the pacers although the batsmen should be able to play the shots with ease. 170 will be par on this surface with chasing being preferred by both sides for this crucial game.

NMG vs TST Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Heino Kuhn and Heinrich Klaasen are experienced candidates who know a thing or two about these crunch matches. While the balance of the side is critical, Klaasen should get the nod over Kuhn considering his ability to strike the big blows from ball one. Another viable option is Pite van Biljon, who could be picked if credits is an issue.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers is sure to feature in most fantasy teams considering his amazing form. With three fifties to his name, De Villiers is must-have in the side along with JJ Smuts. The highest run-scorer in MSL 2019, Ben Dunk is another viable option while the likes of Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder could also score some runs in this crucial game.

All-rounders: Chris Morris has justified his billing as an all-rounder with vital contributions towards the end of the innings. While the lanky pacer has picked ten wickets, his batting prowess also holds him in good stead. Along with Roelof van der Merwe, both of them are bound to put in a good shift. As for the optional third pick, new signee David Wiese could do the trick with his variations.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir is another must-have player in the fantasy side with the veteran leggie starring with 16 wickets to his name. Tahir has a stunning bowling average of 13.50 although it is his economy of 5.68 that makes him stand out. Along with the leg-spinner, the likes of Junior Dala and Lungi Ngidi also warrant a place in the side with both of them accounting for 12 and 9 wickets respectively. If picked in the fantasy side, Nandre Burger is also a good pick with the NMG pacer slowly finding his feet in MSL 2019.

Captain: AB de Villiers and JJ Smuts are the front-runners for captaincy with both individuals scoring in excess of 200 runs this season. While De Villiers' experience plays into his hands, Smuts has the ability to pick wickets in the middle overs, which is an added bonus. Heinrich Klaasen is a viable alternative as well if one were to defer from the aforementioned duo.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heino Kuhn, JJ Smuts, Ben Dunk, Wiaan Mulder, AB de Villiers, Tony de Zorzi, Roelof van der Merwe, David Wiese, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger and Morne Morkel. Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: JJ Smuts

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, AB de Villiers, Ben Dunk, JJ Smuts, Tony de Zorzi, Chris Morris, Roelof van der Merwe, Lungi Ngidi, Junior Dala and Nandre Burger. Captain: JJ Smuts, Vice-Captain: Heinrich Klaasen