Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors - Dream11 Prediction - Legends T20 Trophy 2023

Nagpur Ninjas (NN) will take on Patna Warriors (PW) in the fifth match of the Legends T20 Trophy 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad on Friday, March 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NN vs PW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Nagpur Ninjas have played two games and have lost both. They lost to Indore Knights by 11 runs while chasing 210, before falling just one run short against Vizag Titans.

Meanwhile, this is the first match of the tournament for Patna Warriors. They boast of a good side with Robin Uthappa at the helm. There are some good hitters and some decent all-rounders in their ranks.

NN vs PW, Match Details

The 5th match of the Legends T20 Trophy 2023 between Nagpur Ninjas and Patna Warriors will be played on March 24, 2023, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. The game is set to commence at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NN vs PW

Date & Time: March 24, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehur Stadium, Ghaziabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad has been an excellent one to bat on. Three out of the four games have seen scores in excess of 180. Another excellent batting surface is likely to be in store for this game.

NN vs PW Probable Playing 11 today

Nagpur Ninjas Team News

No major injury concerns.

Nagpur Ninjas Probable Playing XI: Richard Levi, Satnam Singh, Maninder Singh, Abhimanyu Khod (wk), Kuldeep Hooda, Reetinder Sodhi, Vishwajeet Singh, Nagendra Chaudhary, Harbhajan Singh (c), Parvinder Awana, and Dilhara Fernando.

Patna Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Patna Warriors Probable Playing XI: Robin Uthappa (c & wk), Manvinder Bisla, Rikki Clarke, Ompal Boken, Muhammad Mudassar Ali, Rajinder Anant, Farveez Mahroof, Kapil Mehta, Chris Mpofu, Pragyan Ojha, and Vikram Singh.

Today’s NN vs PW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abhimanyu Khod

Abhimanyu Khod has batted well in this competition. The NN wicket-keeper batter has mustered 55 runs in two innings and has a strike rate of 125.00.

Top Batter Pick

Richard Levi

Richard Levi could not get going in the first game but he batted superbly in the last encounter. He smashed 94 off 44 balls in a knock, including seven fours and eight sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rikki Clarke

Rikki Clarke can be effective with both bat and ball. He can go big with the bat in the middle order. He can also bowl economically and can chip away with wickets regularly.

Top Bowler Pick

Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha is going to be one of the premier spinners for PW. The left-arm spinner can prove to be a wicket-taker and can be the key for his side.

NN vs PW match captain and vice-captain choices

Kuldeep Hooda

Kuldeep Hooda has had a big all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 169.39. With the ball, he has picked up five wickets.

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa looked in solid touch in the Legends League Cricket recently. He amassed 137 runs in five innings and had a strike rate of 173.42.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NN vs PW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kuldeep Hooda (NN)

Robin Uthappa (PW)

Richard Levi (NN)

Rikki Clarke (PW)

Pragyan Ojha (PW)

NN vs PW match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and all-rounders. Thus, the likes of Robin Uthappa, Richard Levi, Rikki Clarke, Kuldeep Hooda, and Abhimanyu Khod will be the ones to watch out for.

NN vs PW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors - Legends T20 Trophy 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Abhimanyu Khod

Batters: Richard Levi, Ompal Boken, Reetinder Sodhi

All-rounders: Rikki Clarke, Farveez Mahroof, Kuldeep Hooda

Bowlers: Dilhara Fernando, Pragyan Ojha, Satnam Singh

NN vs PW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors - Legends T20 Trophy 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Manvinder Bisla, Abhimanyu Khod

Batters: Richard Levi

All-rounders: Rikki Clarke, Farveez Mahroof, Kuldeep Hooda

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Parvinder Awana, Maninder Singh, Satnam Singh

