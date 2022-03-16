NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Pakistan One-Day Cup, Match 21

Northern (NOR) will lock horns with Central Punjab (CEP) in the 21st match of the Pakistan One-Day Cup at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Northern have only won one out of their six games and are currently bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Khyber by 29 runs. Central Punjab, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings, winning two out of their six fixtures. They lost their last match against Southern Punjab by two wickets.

NOR vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mubasir Khan, Shadab Khan (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Aamer Jamal, Salman Irshad, Zaman Khan.

CEP XI

Rizwan Hussain (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (WK), Qasim Akram, Hussain Talat, Saad Nasim, Zafar Gohar, Imran Dogar, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Ali, Ahmed Bashir.

Match Details

NOR vs CEP, Pakistan One-Day Cup, Match 21

Date and Time: 16th March 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium generally favors the batters. The bowlers will have to keep their lines and length in check to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 273 runs.

Today’s NOR vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohail Nazir: Nazir has underperformed so far this season, scoring only 101 runs in six outings. But he is a quality player who can't be overlooked.

Batters

Ahmed Shehzad: Shehzad is Central Punjab's top run-scorer with 266 runs in two Pakistan One-Day Cup matches. He is a great captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Umar Amin: Amin has smashed 365 runs at a strike rate of 92.63 in six matches and is surely a must-have pick for this game.

All-rounders

Imad Wasim: Wasim is a quality all-rounder who has scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.56 in addition to scoring 121 runs in six matches.

Qasim Akram: Akram has scored 132 runs while also picking up five wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Zaman Khan: Khan has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.27 in five matches. He can prove to be a great differential pick for this game.

Usman Qadir: Qadir has been in brilliant form, scalping 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.17 in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Umar Amin (NOR) - 353 points

Ahmed Shehzad (CEP) - 288 points

Imad Wasim (NOR) - 265 points

Rizwan Hussain (CEP) - 259 points

Hussain Talat (CEP) - 253 points

Important Stats for NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Umar Amin: 365 runs in 6 matches; SR - 92.63

Ahmed Shehzad: 266 runs in 6 matches; SR - 98.15

Imad Wasim: 121 runs and 11 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 84.02 and ER - 5.56

Rizwan Hussain: 247 runs in 6 matches; SR - 84.58

Hussain Talat: 154 runs in 6 matches; SR - 92.77

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan One-Day Cup)

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Qasim Akram, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Zaman Khan.

Captain: Imad Wasim. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Akhlaq, Umar Amin, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Qasim Akram, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Zaman Khan.

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-captain: Imad Wasim.

