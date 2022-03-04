NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan One-Day Cup, Match 6

Northern (NOR) will lock horns with Central Punjab (CEP) in the sixth match of the Pakistan One-Day Cup at the House of Northern Cricket Stadium in Islamabad on Friday.

Northern had a disappointing start to their Pakistan One-Day Cup campaign, losing their opening match against Balochistan by two wickets. They are currently in the penultimate position in the points table. Central Punjab, on the other hand, are rock-bottom in the standings, losing their opening game against Khyber by five wickets.

NOR vs CEP Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Rohail Nazir (WK), Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Nasir Nawaz, Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Mubashir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Musa.

CEP XI

Saad Nasim, Raza Ali Dar (C), Umar Akmal (WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Rizwan Hussain, Qasim Akram, Nisar Ahmad, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir.

Match Details

NOR vs CEP, Match 6, Pakistan One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 4th March 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: House of Northern Cricket Stadium, Islamabad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the House of Northern Cricket Stadium is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 278 runs.

Today’s NOR vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umar Akmal: Akmal failed to impress against Khyber, getting dismissed for a duck. But he is expected to fare well today.

Batters

Ahmed Shehzad: Shehzad scored 37 runs against Khyber and can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Friday.

Umar Amin: Amin scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 93.54 against Balochistan. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Hussain Talat: Khan is capable of contributing well with both the bat and the ball. He scored 25 runs against Khyber.

Imad Wasim: Wasim scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.80 against Balochistan. He can also score some crucial runs lower down the order.

Bowlers

Wahab Riaz: Although Riaz failed to pick up a wicket against Khyber, he is a genuine wicket-taker who cannot be overlooked at any cost. He managed to muster 27 runs with the bat in the last game.

Mehran Mumtaz: Mumtaz scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 6.00 in the last match. He can prove to be a great utility pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Umar Amin (NOR) - 146 points

Imad Wasim (NOR) - 103 points

Mubashir Khan (NOR) - 59 points

Zaman Khan (NOR) - 49 points

Haider Ali (NOR) - 47 points

Important Stats for NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction team

Umar Amin: 116 runs in 1 match; SR - 93.54

Imad Wasim: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.80

Mubashir Khan: 43 runs in 1 match; SR - 134.37

Zaman Khan: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 4.57

Haider Ali: 31 runs in 1 match; SR - 67.39

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan One-Day Cup)

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Mubashir Khan, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Mehran Mumtaz.

Captain: Imad Wasim. Vice-captain: Umar Akmal.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Mubashir Khan, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Khan.

Captain: Hussain Talat. Vice-captain: Imad Wasim.

Edited by Samya Majumdar