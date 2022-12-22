NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan One Day Cup, Match 19

Northern will lock horns with Central Punjab in the 19th match of the Pakistan One Day Cup at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Northern have won three out of their six matches and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 83 runs.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, are placed at the top of the points table with four wins from their six matches. They lost their last game against Southern Punjab by 97 runs.

NOR vs CEP Match Details

The 19th match of the Pakistan One Day Cup will be played at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on December 23. The match is set to take place at 10.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOR vs CEP, Pakistan One Day Cup, Match 19

Date and Time: December 23, 2022, 10.30 am IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

NOR vs CEP Pitch Report

The track at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex is a batting-friendly one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. The last three of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (Pakistan One Day Cup)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 306

Average second innings score: 257

NOR vs CEP Form Guide (Pakistan One Day Cup)

NOR: L-W-W-L-L

CEP: L-W-L-W-W

NOR vs CEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

NOR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NOR Probable Playing 11

Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Rohail Nazir, Mubasir Khan, Umar Akmal, Aamer Jamal, Umer Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Athar Mahmood, and Kashif Ali.

CEP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CEP Probable Playing 11

Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Faizan, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Junaid Ali, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Usama Mir, and Ali Shafiq.

NOR vs CEP Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Umar Akmal (6 matches, 260 runs, Strike Rate: 126.21)

Akmal has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored 260 runs in six matches with the bat. He could be a great pick for wicket-keeping roles.

Top Batter Pick

Umar Amin (6 matches, 335 runs, Strike Rate: 99.11)

Amin has been phenomenal in this tournament with the bat, smashing 335 runs in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mubasir Khan (6 matches, 253 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 107.66 and Economy Rate: 5.59)

Mubasir is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball in Friday's game. He has managed to pick up three wickets while scoring 253 runs in six matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Athar Mahmood (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.86)

Mahmood has managed to take five wickets with an economy of 6.86 in two matches. He is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

NOR vs CEP match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mubasir Khan

Khan has been a phenomenal player with his capabilities to perform from both ends. He has picked up three wickets while scoring 253 runs in six matches.

Aamer Yamin

Yamin has been consistent with the ball this season, while also scoring some important runs. He could be an important player to have in your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Umar Akmal - 260 runs in 6 matches

Umar Amin - 335 runs in 6 matches

Mubasir Khan - 253 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches

Athar Mahmood - 5 wickets in 2 matches

Rohail Nazir - 120 runs in 6 matches

NOR vs CEP match expert tips

Mubasir Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NOR vs CEP match, click here!

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One Day Cup

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Umar Akmal

Batters: Haider Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Qasim Akram, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers: Usama Mir, Ali Shafiq, Athar Mahmood

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One Day Cup

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Umar Akmal, Rohail Nazir

Batters: Haider Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Amin

All-rounders: Mubasir Khan, Qasim Akram, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers: Usama Mir, Athar Mahmood, Bilawal Bhatti

Poll : 0 votes