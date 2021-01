NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 20, 2021

Northern will take on Central Punjab in the 21st match of the Pakistan One Day Cup at United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi on Wednesday.

The two teams will face each other for the second time in the ongoing Pakistan One Day Cup. In their first meeting in the Pakistan One Day Cup, Northern scored a mammoth 382 runs to beat Central Punjab by 154 runs.

However, Central Punjab are coming into this Pakistan One Day Cup game with momentum on their side. Following a three-match winning streak, they are fourth in the Pakistan One Day Cup points table, just behind Northern.

Pakistan One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Northern

Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Sohail Tanvir, Mubasir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Salman Irshad, Jamal Anwar, Taimoor Sultan, Ali Imran, Aamer Jamal, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Nawaz (C) and Faizan Riaz.

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ali Shan, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif and Ali Zaryab.

Predicted Playing-11s

Northern

Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Sohail Tanvir, Mubasir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Salman Irshad, Jamal Anwar, Taimoor Sultan, Ali Imran, Mohammad Nawaz (C).

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim (C), Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Central Punjab, Match 21

Date: 20th January 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The track at this venue is a sporting one, but bowlers are expected to get a bit more assistance than the batsmen. The batsmen will have to spend some time in the middle before attacking the bowlers. Hence, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first at this venue.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Junaid Ali, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Salman Irshad, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Sohail Tanvir, Mubasir Khan, Ahmed Bashir.

Captain: Saad Nasim. Vice-Captain: Hammad Azam.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Junaid Ali, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Saad Nasim, Raza Ali Dar, Sohail Tanvir, Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Bashir.

Captain: Asif Ali. Vice-Captain: Raza Ali Dar.