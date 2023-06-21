NOR vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 21, 2023

Northamptonshire (NOR) and Derbyshire (DER) are all set to lock horns in a North Group clash of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. This match will be played at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday, June 21.

After a string of losses, Northamptonshire have finally returned to winning ways as they have won two consecutive games, including a comprehensive 78-run victory over Yorkshire in the previous game. They are currently sixth in the points table with 10 points, having won five of their 11 games so far.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire will enter this game high on confidence after thrashing Yorkshire in the previous game with a massive 114-run margin. They currently stand one place below their rivals with nine points, having won four of their 11 games so far.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NOR vs DER game.

NOR vs DER Squad for Today's Match

Northamptonshire Squad

Chris Lynn, Alex Russell, David Willey(c), Justin Broad, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich, Lewis McManus, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, AJ Tye, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, and Saif Zaib.

Derbyshire Squad

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Leus Du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Harry Came, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest, Tom Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison.

#3 Andrew Tye (NOR) - 9 Credits

Durham Cricket v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Andrew Tye is an experienced campaigner who has bowled with great lines and lengths this season. The right-arm pacer is currently the second leading wicket-taker for his team, having picked up 16 wickets from just 11 games.

If needed, Tye can score some crucial runs batting lower down the order as well. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an excellent pick for your Dream11 fantasy teams for the NOR vs DER game.

#2 Wayne Madsen (DER) - 9 Credits

Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality T20 Blast

Wayne Madsen has been the lone warrior for Derbyshire this season. The right-handed batter has notched up 451 runs in the tournament from 10 games at an average of 56.37 and a strike rate of 148.84.

With four fifties and one century to his name, Madsen is single-handedly carrying the batting unit of his team. He could prove to be an excellent choice to find a place as captain or vice-captain in your NOR vs DER Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 David Willey (NOR) - 9 Credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

David Willey is a quality all-rounder who possesses the ability to change the course of the game at any point in time. The veteran English all-rounder has scored 210 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of nearly 120.

Apart from his batting, Willey has 11 wickets to his name bowling at an impressive economy rate of 7.36. He is a good pick or captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the NOR vs DER game.

