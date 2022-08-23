NOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 70

Northamptonshire (NOR) will take on Derbyshire (DER) in the 70th match of the Royal London One Day Cup at County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NOR vs DER Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Dream11 fantasy, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and the pitch report for the 70th match.

Northamptonshire and Derbyshire have had underwhelming campaigns in this year’s Royal London One Day Cup. Northamptonshire are seventh in Group B after winning just two of their seven games. They have four points to their name and have lost all of their last three matches on the trot. Lancashire defeated them by four wickets in their most recent game.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the table with just two victories in seven matches and this will be their final match in the competition. They have three points to the bag and have lost three of their last five games. Derbyshire lost their most recent encounter against Yorkshire by just a single wicket.

NOR vs DER Match Details, Match 70

The 70th match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 23 at the County Ground in Northampton. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOR vs DER, Royal London One Day Cup, Match 70

Date and Time: August 23, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NOR vs DER Pitch Report

The County Ground in Northampton is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters are likely to find assistance at different stages of the contest. Pacers can prove to be effective with the new ball, while spinners will come into play in the middle overs.

The chasing side have won all three matches played at this venue this year and both teams would prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.

Last 3 matches (this season)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 270.6

Average second innings score: 275.3

NOR vs DER Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Northamptonshire: L-L-L-W-L

Derbyshire: L-NA-W-L-L

NOR vs DER probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northamptonshire Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Northamptonshire Probable Playing 11

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Will Young (c), Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, Gus Miller, Jack White, Alex Russell, Freddie Heldreich, Nathan Buck.

Derbyshire Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Derbyshire Probable Playing 11

Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (c), Shan Masood, Harry Came, Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Mark Watt, Ben Aitchison, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners.

NOR vs DER Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Lewis McManus (6 matches, 223 runs, Average: 55.75)

Lewis McManus could be an excellent wicketkeeper pick for your NOR vs DER Dream11 Fantasy. He has been in good form with the bat and has amassed 223 runs in six games at an average of 55.75. He has also batted at a strike rate of 116.14 and has two half-centuries to his name.

Top Batter pick

Ricardo Vasconcelos (7 matches, 324 runs, Average: 46.28)

Ricardo Vasconcelos is the second highest scorer for Northamptonshire. He has scored 324 runs in seven matches at an average of 46.28 and has already smashed two centuries, including one in the last game against Lancashire.

Top All-rounder pick

Matt McKiernan (6 matches, 182 runs and 2 wickets)

Matt McKiernan has done pretty decently in the competition. He scored 182 runs for his side and took two wickets but needs to be more consistent with the ball.

Top Bowler pick

Nathan Buck (6 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 21.92)

Nathan Buck is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 14 wickets to his name in six games. Buck picked up a five-wicket haul against Essex and he has been quite consistent.

NOR vs DER match captain and vice-captain choices

Will Young

Will Young is the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire and he has been in incredible touch with the bat. Young has scored 338 runs in seven matches at an average of 56.33 and at a strike rate of over 116. He has already notched up a century and two half-centuries and will be an excellent captaincy pick for your NOR vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Saif Zaib

Saif Zaib has been quite impressive across both the departments for his team. He has scored 210 runs so far, including a century against Essex. He has also scalped seven wickets, including a five-wicket-haul against Glamorgan.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NOR vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Saif Zaib 210 runs and 7 wickets 519 points Will Young 338 runs 493 points Nathan Buck 14 wickets 460 points Ricardo Vasconcelos 324 runs 455 points Emilio Gay 303 runs 438 points

NOR vs DER match expert tips

Saif Zaib could prove to be an interesting multiplier choice as he’s one of the few players to both score a century and pick up a five-for with the ball.

NOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 70, Head to Head League

NOR vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lewis McManus, Brooke Guest

Batters: Saif Zaib, Will Young, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay

All-rounders: Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal

Bowlers: Nathan Buck, Ben Aitchison, Sam Conners

NOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 70, Grand League

NOR vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lewis McManus

Batters: Saif Zaib, Will Young, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luis Reece, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal

Bowlers: Nathan Buck, Ben Aitchison, Jack White

