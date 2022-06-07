NOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast Match

The Northamptonshire Steelbacks will be up against the Derbyshire Falcons in the North Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast at the County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday.

The Northamptonshire Steelbacks have won three out of their six matches and are currently third in the North Group points table. They won their last match against Durham Cricket by four wickets. The Derbyshire Falcons, on the other hand, have won two out of their five matches and are currently seventh in the points tally. They lost their last match against Notts Outlaws by seven wickets.

NOR vs DER Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (C), Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, James Neesham, Lewis McManus, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich .

DER XI

Shan Masood (C), Luis Reece, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest, Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw

Match Detail

NOR vs DER, Vitality T20 BLAST

Date and Time: 7th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is batting-friendly. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batters should be able to play shots on the upside. Meanwhile the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 191 runs.

Today's NOR vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Brooke Guest: Guest is a talented wicketkeeper & technical batsman who has managed to accumulate 209 fantasy points in five matches.

Batters

Chris Lynn: Lynn has been in brilliant form with the bat this season, scoring 266 runs at an avg 88.67 in five matches which includes a sweet century against Leicestershire. He can be a big threat to Derbyshire's bowlers on Tuesday.

Wayne Madsen: Madsen has been one of the most reliable players with the bat for Derbyshire. He has scored 120 runs at a strike rate of 111+ in five matches.

All-rounders

Leus du Plooy: Plooy has scored 170 runs at an average of 85.00 in five innings. His strike rate during these knocks has been 132.43.

James Neesham: Neesham is a top-quality international batting all-rounder who will be the backbone of his team, coming to bat in the middle-order & will be bowling some crucial overs.

Joshua Cobb: Joshua is another very good all-rounder who has been in prime touch of late. He has scored 49 runs and picked up four wickets in

Bowlers

Ben Sanderson: Sanderson has been bowling quite good spells. Despite being a bit expensive with the ball, he has managed to pick up nine wickets for his side in six matches so far.

Hayden Kerr: Kerr has been very impressive with his slower deliveries in the last couple of matches, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 8.33. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can bowl in death overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs DER Dream11 prediction team:-

James Neesham (NOR) - 338 points

Chris Lynn (NOR) – 380 points

Wayne Madsen (DER) - 252 points

Ben Sanderson(DER) - 287 points

L du Plooy (DER) - 245 points

Important Stats for NOR vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Chris Lynn: 266 runs in 5 matches; SR - 188.67

Ben Sanderson: 9 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 8.25

James Neesham: 93 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 150 & ER - 8.03

L du Plooy: 170runs in 5 matches SR - 190.32

Shan Masood: 106 runs in 5 matches SR - 142.27

NOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction Today

NOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Chris Lynn, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, James Neesham, Joshua Cobb, Luis Reece, L du Plooy, Mark Watt, Ben Sanderson, Hayden Kerr.

Captain: James Neesham. Vice-captain: Shan Masood.

NOR vs DER Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestions #2: Brooke Guest, Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Shan Masood, James Neesham, Joshua Cobb, Luis Reece, Matt McKiernan, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw.

Captain

: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Luis Reece.

