NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's PAK T20 Cup Match - October 23rd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 17 // 23 Oct 2019, 02:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the first semifinal of the Pakistan National T20 Cup, Northern take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Iqbal Stadium. While Northern have been consistent over the course of the tournament, Khyber's Fakhar Zaman ensured his side a berth in the semifinal berth with a stunning fifty against Central Punjab on Tuesday.

Although Khyber just about managed to sneak into the final four, their players aren't ones to be taken lightly. They will, however, face a stern test against a well-balanced Northern side that has ample batting and bowling depth in their ranks.

With a good mixture of youth and experience in their side, Northern are the favourites for this game and would ideally fancy their chances of making it to the final on Friday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NOR vs KHP.

Squads to choose from

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Naveed Malik, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Zaid Alam

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

M Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Ilyas, Musaddiq Ahmed, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan JR, and Irfanullah Shah

Playing XI Updates

Northern

Northern shouldn't be making any changes for the side that beat Balochistan on Tuesday. A positive for their final league game was Rohail Nazir's good showing with the bat, along with a complete performance from their bowlers.

Advertisement

Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Musa complement each other perfectly with the spin trio of Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan also capable of picking wickets in the middle overs. Asif Ali has been their standout batsman. He has scored over 150 runs with a strike rate of 216 which makes him one to watch out for in this must-win game.

Possible XI: Amin, Imran, Asif Ali, Nawaz, Akthar, Wasim (C), Nazir (WK), Shadab, Tanvir, Musa and Amir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Similar to their opponents, Khyber also won their previous game against Central Pakistan with a good batting performance. They should remain unchanged, although the experience of Junaid Khan could prove to be handy in a game of such magnitude. Nevertheless, their captain, Mohammad Rizwan has led them from the front with 200 runs to his name.

The presence of Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah also bodes well with the bowling unit that has been heavily dependent on Usman Khan Shinwari. Mohammad Mohsin has impressed with the ball in the death overs and will be key, along with Shinwari on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Zaman, Farhan, Rizwan (C & WK), Khushdil, Iftikhar, Zohaib, Musadiq, Mohsin, Imran Khan Jr., Usman Shinwari and Irfanullah Shah.

Match Details

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan National T20 Cup, 1st Semifinal

23rd October 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The pitch in the morning games have favored batting and with a fresh surface expected to be on offer, scores of over 165 can be expected, with teams preferring to chase. While the pacers will be key here, the spinners are also likely to get some turn as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan is the preferred choice for this game with the Khyber keeper in decent form. With 200 runs to his name so far, Rizwan is capable of playing the big shots as well which, makes him a worthwhile option ahead of Rohail Nazir.

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah were the chief architects of Khyber's sensational win over Central Punjab. Both of them are in good nick, which warrants their selection alongside Umar Amin. Although he has scored 164 runs at a decent average, Amin consistently provides Northern with the necessary starts. One of Sohail Akthar or Asif Ali would do the trick as the fourth batting option.

Allrounders: With a number of quality all-rounders available, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan are must-haves in the side. Although Wasim didn't bowl in the previous game, expect him to a play a major role in this crucial game. If not, Mohammad Nawaz is a viable candidate as well, while the likes of Mohammad Mohsin and Iftikhar Ahmed are also great candidates to pick for this contest.

Bowlers: Musa Khan, who was named in the touring party to Australia, has picked four wickets in two games so far. While he is one certain pick in the side, the left arm duo of Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Amir would ideally suffice, given their skill with the new ball and at the death overs. If one were to pick a different bowler, Sohail Tanvir would also be a good option.

Captain: Imad Wasim and Fakhar Zaman are two of the cleanest hitters in the domestic circuit, with both of them already making a mark in the tournament. Both of them are the perfect candidates for the multiplier options while the likes of Asif Ali and Mohammad Rizwan are also players who are capable of scoring big runs in this semifinal.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Umar Amin, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Musa Khan. Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-Captain: Imad Wasim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Imran Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Musa Khan. Captain: Asif Ali, Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman