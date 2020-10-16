NOR vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 16th, 2020

After a comprehensive victory against out of form Balochistan in their previous game, an upbeat Northern will lock their horns with second-placed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played out a tough game against Central Punjab as the former fell short by just three runs while chasing a tricky 175. One of the biggest features so far has been their poor start in the powerplay, and they will hope to address that aspect against Northern.
Northern, on the other hand, have enjoyed some success in the second edition of the National T20 Cup as they have seven victories from a total of nine games. Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have starred in the ongoing season for Northern and will remain the key players on Friday as well.
Squads to choose from
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.
Northern
Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail (for Multan leg only), Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.
Predicted Playing XIs
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.
Northern
Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf and Rohail Nazir.
Match Details
Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern
Date: 16th October at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Pindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi
Pitch Report
The pitch has assisted strokemaking in the first innings of each match, with batsmen finding it hard to chase down even par totals. As for the bowling departments, spinners have had minimal purchase, and the onus will be on the pacers to keep the batsmen at bay.
National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, F Zaman, M Hafeez, H Ali, S Malik, S Khan, A Imran, Iftikhar-Ahmad, W Riaz, M Amir and Arshad-Iqbal.
Captain: F Zaman Vice-captain: H Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nazir, F Zaman, M Hafeez, Z Malik, S Malik, S Khan, A Imran, Iftikhar-Ahmad, W Riaz, M Amir and S Afridi.
Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: S AfridiPublished 16 Oct 2020, 08:09 IST