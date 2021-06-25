NOR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 25th, 2021

Northamptonshire and Lancashire will lock horns at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Northamptonshire are having a disastrous season with just one victory. They are currently the wooden spoon holders and will aim to go for some big wins in their upcoming encounters.

Lancashire, on the other hand, are in the fifth position in the North Group. They have some inspirational performers in their line-up and will aim for a better position on the table.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast match between Northamptonshire and Lancashire.

#3 Finn Allen

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Lancashire opener Finn Allen has been in exceptional form in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. The team expected a lot from the New Zealand player, and he has lived up to their expectations so far.

In six matches this season, he has scored close to 200 runs at an average of 40. The young and talented batsman has a high score of an unbeaten 73, which came against Leicestershire.

The dashing batsman will look to be among the runs once again and is one of the players to watch out for in this contest.

#2 Ricardo Vasconcelos

Derbyshire Falcons v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Northamptonshire opening batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos has looked in decent touch so far this season. The South African batsman has scored 175 runs in six innings at an average of 35. He will look to improvise his numbers going into the tournament.

His unbeaten 78-run knock against Durham in their previous match steamrolled the opposition. With him opening the innings, he will look to go with all guns blazing.

#1 Matthew Parkinson

Notts Outlaws v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Semi-Final

Matthew Parkinson has been the wrecker-in-chief for Lancashire in the ongoing season. He has picked up ten wickets in six contests so far.

He has been consistently picking wickets this season and his leg-break will be pretty useful for his team in the crucial middle overs with the surface at this venue slowing down a bit in the later stages of the game.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava