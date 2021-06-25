NOR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 25th, 2021

The North Group of the T20 Blast 2021 has Northamptonshire taking on Lancashire at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday.

Northamptonshire, who are at the bottom of the table, finally won their first T20 Blast match of the season against a strong Durham side earlier in the week. Despite not availing the services of Richard Levi and Josh Cobb, Northamptonshire's star batsmen Ricardo Vasconcelos and Adam Rossington paved the way for a big win. With momentum on their side, they will look to sustain it with another win, although it is easier said than done.

Lancashire, in the absence of their international stars Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone, have struggled a touch lately. But they are still well on course for a top-four finish. While their bowling attack revolves around Matt Parkinson, much is expected of star recruit Finn Allen, who did score a fifty in their previous game. Although they will start today's T20 Blast game as favorites, Lancashire will be wary of what Northamptonshire are capable of achieving, especially with the addition of Mohammad Nabi to their side.

With both teams eyeing a crucial win, we should be in for a T20 Blast thriller at the County Ground in Northampton.

Squads to choose from

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb, Adam Rossington, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigan, Wayne Parnell

Lancashire

Dane Vilas, Finn Allen, Tom Bailey, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Keaton Jennings, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wood

Predicted Playing XIs

Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Adam Rossington (c&wk), Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Charlie Thurston, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich and Ben Sanderson

Lancashire

Keaton Jennings, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c&wk), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley and Matt Parkinson

Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, North Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 25th June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

A competitive track is on offer at the County Ground in Northampton, with the bowlers expected to have a major say in the proceedings. Apart from extra movement off the surface, spin could also play a role in the middle overs. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with conditions not expected to change much during the game.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOR vs LAN)

NOR vs LAN T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Vilas, A Rossington, A Davies, S Zaib, F Allen, W Parnell, M Nabi, L Wood, M Parkinson, B Sanderson and T Hartley

Captain: A Davies. Vice-captain: M Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Vilas, A Rossington, A Davies, S Zaib, F Allen, R Keogh, M Nabi, D Lamb, M Parkinson, B Sanderson and T Hartley

Captain: M Nabi. Vice-captain: D Vilas

