NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Northern will take on Sindh in the 14th game of the National T20 Cup on October 1st at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Northern are currently placed second in the points table, just behind Sindh. They played quite well in their last match, chasing down a huge 201-run target. They'll be hoping to keep up their current form and win this game in order to move up to the first place.

On the other hand, Sindh are currently in first place in the points table. In their most recent encounter, they were defeated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets, ending their winning streak. They will aim to get back on track and maintain a hold on the top spot.

NOR vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern

Shadab Khan (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Nasir Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Zaman-Khan.

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed ( C & WK), Khurram Manzoor, Shajeel Khan, Shan Massod, Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mehmood, Shahnawaz Dhani.

NOR vs SIN Match Details

Match: Northern vs Sindh, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 1st October, 8.00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

NOR vs SIN Pitch Report

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium's pitch is noted for assisting both batsmen and bowlers. Batting will be easier in the early phase whereas bowlers will play a key role in later stages with their variations. We can expect an even contest between both aspects of the game.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s NOR vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Ahmed is an experienced campaigner and is expected to play an important role in this match.

Batsmen

Haider Ali: Ali was exceptional in the previous encounter as he smashed 91 runs to help his side chase a big total. He is expected to repeat his exploits in this game too.

Khurram Manzoor: Manzoor is a decent batsman and will play an important role in today's game. He scored 54 runs in the previous match and will seek to continue his good form.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nawaz: Nawaz is an excellent choice in the all-rounders department. He scored 41 runs and took one wicket in the previous game and is expected to deliver once again.

Anwar Ali: Ali is a decent pick from the all-rounders category. He can contain the batters with his variations as well as score some handy runs.

Bowlers

Haris Rauf: Rauf has performed decently so far in the tournament, picking up five wickets in four games. He can prove to be a crucial player in this match.

Shahnawaz Dhani: Dhani has been exceptional with the ball. He has 8 wickets to his name in just four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Haider Ali: 291 points

Khurram Manzoor: 216 points

Mohammad Nawaz: 311 points

Shahnawaz Dhani: 276 points

Zahid Mehmood: 233 points

Important stats for NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Haider Ali: 4 matches, 197 runs

Khurram Manzoor: 4 matches, 149 runs, 4 wickets

Mohammad Nawaz: 3 matches, 127 runs

Shahnawaz Dhani: 4 matches, 8 wickets

Zahid Mehmood: 4 matches, 7 wickets

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Shajeel Khan, Haider Ali, Anwar Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Captain: Mohammad Nawaz, Vice-Captain: Haider Ali

NOR vs SIN Dream11 - Team 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Khurram Manzoor, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Anwar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Captain: Shahnawaz Dhani, Vice-Captain: Zahid Mehmood

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far