NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 3

The th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will see Northern (NOR) squaring off against Sindh (SIN) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, August 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Northern will be playing their first match of the National T20 Cup 2022. They lost in the semi-finals of the 2021 season to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sindh, on the other hand, have made a great start to the tournament as they won their first match against Southern Punjab by 42 runs.

Northern will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Sindh have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NOR vs SIN Match Details

The 3rd match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on August 31 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOR vs SIN, Match 3

Date and Time: 31 August 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

As the stadium has been unused for the last few years, fans can expect a fresh and well-balanced pitch. The pitch will offer opportunities to both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch.

NOR vs SIN Form Guide

NOR - Will be playing their first match

SIN - W

NOR vs SIN Probable Playing XI

NOR Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Imran, Umar Amin, Nasir Nawaz, Muhammad Huraira, Mubashir Khan, Aamir Jamal, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Zaman Khan

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Omair Bin, Anwar Ali, Saad Khan, Danish Aziz, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mehmood, Sohail Khan

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahmed (1 match, 42 runs)

S Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He smashed 42 runs in just 32 balls in the last match against Southern Punjab.

Batters

S Ayub (1 match, 30 runs)

S Ayub and Sharjeel Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shakeel played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed a quickfire 18 runs in the last match against Southern Punjab.

All-rounders

Saad Khan (1 match, 18 runs, 1 wicket)

Saad Khan and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Aziz (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Aziz and S Tanvir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. U Khan Shinwari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NOR vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

Saad Khan

Saad Khan is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He smashed 18 runs and took one wicket in the last match against Southern Punjab.

S Tanvir

Since the pitch will be fresh, you can make pacers like S Tanvir the captain of the grand league teams. He was one of the top bowlers for Pakistan, who has taken 54 wickets in his 57 T20 Internationals.

5 Must-Picks for NOR vs SIN, Match 3

Saad Khan 18 runs and 1 wicket 60 points S Ahmed 42 runs 78 points D Aziz 2 wickets 59 points S Ayub 30 runs 53 points A Ali 3 runs and 1 wicket 44 points

Northern vs Sindh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be fresh, it is advisable to form a balanced team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, U Amin, S Ayub

All-rounders: Saad Khan, A Jamal, M Khan, A Ali

Bowlers: S Tanvir, D Aziz, U Khan Shinwari

Northern vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed, R Nazir

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, U Amin, S Ayub

All-rounders: A Jamal, A Ali

Bowlers: S Tanvir, D Aziz, U Khan Shinwari, Z Mehmood

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury