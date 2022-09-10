NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will see Northern (NOR) square off against Sindh (SIN) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Saturday (September 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Northern have won only two of last five games and will be keen to rise up the standings. Sindh, meanwhile, have won three of last six games. Northern will look to win this game, but Sindh have a better squad and should prevail.

NOR vs SIN Match Details

The 17th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 10 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOR vs SIN, Match 17

Date and Time: September 10, 2022; 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi looks well-balanced. There should be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last game here was between Sindh and Southern Punjab, where 356 runs were scored for the loss of ten wickets.

NOR vs SIN Form Guide

NOR - L L W L W

SIN - W W L L L W

NOR vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

NOR

No injury update

Rohail Nazir (wk), Umar Amin, Nasir Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Mubashir Khan, Aamir Jamal, Zeeshan Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Mehram Mumtaz, Zaman Khan

SIN

No injury update

Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Saad Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ahmed (6 matches, 170 runs)

S Ahmed is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 62 in the game against Central Punjab.

Batters

S Ayub (6 matches, 237 runs)

Sharjeel Khan and S Ayub are the two best batter picks. U Amin has also played exceptionally well in his last few matches, so he;s a good pick too.

All-rounders

A Jamal (5 matches, 104 runs, 6 wickets)

A Jamal and M Khan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Saad Khan is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Tanvir (5 matches, 132 runs, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks are M Hamza and S Tanvir. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. U Khan Shinwari is another good pick.

NOR vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Jamal

A Jamal is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has smashed 104 runs and taken six wickets in his last five games.

S Tanvir

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you could make S Tanvir the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken six wickets and smashed 132 runs in his last five games.

Five Must-Picks for NOR vs SIN, Match 17

S Tanvir 132 runs and 6 wickets 386 points S Ahmed 170 runs 276 points A Jamal 104 runs and 6 wickets 344 points S Ayub 237 runs 429 points Saad Khan 116 runs and 1 wicket 242 points

Northern vs Sindh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team couls help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, U Amin, O Bin Yousuf, S Ayub

All-rounders: Saad Khan, A Jamal, M Khan

Bowlers: S Tanvir, M Hamza, Sohail Khan

Northern vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed

Batters: U Amin, O Bin Yousuf, S Ayub

All-rounders: Saad Khan, A Jamal, M Khan

Bowlers: S Tanvir, M Hamza, A Ahmed, Sohail Khan

