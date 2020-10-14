NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 14th, 2020

After a scintillating victory in a nervy game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh will take on table-toppers Northern on Wednesday at Rawalpindi. Sindh chased 15 of the last three deliveries to register a victory against Khyber earlier in the tournament.

Northern played their last game on Monday when they successfully defended a target against Southern Punjab. After a day’s rest, Northern will lock horns with a resurgent Sindh in a bid to keep their position at the summit.

Danish Aziz played a huge role in Sindh’s nail-biting finish on Tuesday. Can he repeat the performance against Northern Punjab?

Squads to choose from

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail (for Multan leg only), Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern

Rohail Nazir, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Naveed Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Haris Rauf.

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Sindh

Date: 14th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

Though the track at Pindi Club Ground has been something of a 'batsman’s paradise', the behaviour of the strip has changed in the past few games. With bowlers finding perfect line and length along with the surface slowing down, the average first innings score has reduced to 132 from 171. The teams chasing have enjoyed success thrice in the past five games and the team winning the toss should bowl first at the Pindi Club Ground.

National T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion#1: S Ahmed, K Manzoor, A Shafiq, S Khan, Z Malik, S Khan, H Khan, M Nawaz, H Rauf, M Asghar and M Hasnain.

Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: H Rauf

Fantasy Suggestion#2: R Nazir, K Manzoor, A Shafiq, Z Malik, H Ali, S Khan, Anwar-Ali, M Nawaz, H Rauf, M Asghar and M Hasnain.

Captain: K Manzoor Vice-captain: Anwar-Ali