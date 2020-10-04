NOR vs SIN  Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 4th, 2020

The 10th match of ongoing National T20 Cup will see the table-toppers Northern Pakistan go up against Sindh at the Multan Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Northern Pakistan have been the most dominant side in the National T20 Cup since the last season and when these two sides met in last year's competition, Northern Pakistan ruthlessly crushed Sindh by a huge margin of 66 runs.

Batting first, Northern Pakistan posted a humongous total of 191 in their quota of 20 overs. Sindh were bowled out for a mere 125, with 14 balls to spare. As for the current season, Northern Pakistan look like a dominant side with players such as Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim in their roster.

Will Sindh reverse their fortunes against Northern Pakistan, or will the latter continue their good run? We're in for a cracking contest!

Squads to choose from

Northern Pakistan

Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail (for Multan leg only), Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern

Rohail Nazir, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Naveed Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Haris Rauf.

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

Match Details

Match: Northern Pakistan v Sindh

Date: 4th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground, Multan

Pitch Report

In the first couple of games, we saw batting sides put up totals in excess of 200, but over time, the pitch has also started assisting the bowlers a fair bit. With quality bowlers on both sides, the batsmen might find it hard to score runs easily today.

National T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, H Ali, A Shafiq, K Manzoor, A Ali, I Wasim, S Khan, H Rauf, Anwar-Ali, M Khan and M Nawaz.

Captain: H Ali Vice Captain: S Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, A Shafiq, K Manzoor, A Ali, A Imran, S Khan, H Rauf, M Asghar, M Khan and M Nawaz.

Captain: H Rauf Vice Captain: S Khan