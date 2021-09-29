NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Northern will take on Southern Punjab in the 10th game of the National T20 Cup on September 29 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Northern lost their previous match against Sindh, dropping them to the fourth spot in the points table. They have a quality lineup and will try to grab a victory and climb up the charts.

Meanwhile, Southern Punjab would be very much disappointed with their performance after the previous match where they were beaten by Balochistan by seven wickets. They will be aiming to avenge their setback and grab their first win of the tournament.

NOR vs SOP Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern

Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Southern Punjab

Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Mohammad Imran, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (WK), Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Faisal Akram

Match Details

Match: NOR vs SOP, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: September 29, 2021, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

Pitch Report

The track at Pakistan's Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is suitable for both aspects of the game. The bowlers have struggled a bit initially on this ground while the batters have enjoyed batting on this surface.

We can expect a high-scoring game between the two teams. The side that wins the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s NOR vs SOP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ashraf: Ashraf is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 63 runs in four games and will look to add more to his tally.

Batters

Khusdil Shah: Khusdil is a decent batter for Southern Punjab. He has picked up a wicket and also scored a total of 51 runs in three matches.

Haider Ali: Haider has been in good touch with the bat. He is a reliable batter who has the ability to anchor the innings and score big.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nawaz: Nawaz is a great bowling all-rounder. He has scored 30 runs and has also picked up two wickets in this tournament.

Aamer Yamin: Aamer has scored 48 runs and also picked up a wicket in three matches. He can be a crucial player in today's game.

Bowlers

Haris Rauf: Haris has demonstrated his ability by picking up vital wickets. He has picked up four wickets so far and is expected to add more to his tally.

Naseem Shah: Naseem has picked up four wickets in three matches. He will be a key bowler in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Haris Rauf: 160 points

Hassan Khan: 121 points

Khusdil Shah: 117 points

Naseem Shah: 144 points

Mohammad Nawaz: 100 points

Important stats for NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Haris Rauf: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Haider Ali: 2 matches, 66 runs

Mohammad Nawaz: 2 matches, 30 runs, 2 wickets

Naseem Shah: 3 matches, 4 wickets

Aamer Yamin: 3 matches, 48 runs & 3 wickets

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Today

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ashraf, Rohail Nazir, Khusdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Haider Ali Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nawaz

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team -2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khusdil Shah, Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Captain: Haris Rauf Vice-Captain: Aamer Yamin.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar