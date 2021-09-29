NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Northern will take on Southern Punjab in the 10th game of the National T20 Cup on September 29 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.
Northern lost their previous match against Sindh, dropping them to the fourth spot in the points table. They have a quality lineup and will try to grab a victory and climb up the charts.
Meanwhile, Southern Punjab would be very much disappointed with their performance after the previous match where they were beaten by Balochistan by seven wickets. They will be aiming to avenge their setback and grab their first win of the tournament.
NOR vs SOP Probable Playing 11 Today
Northern
Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Southern Punjab
Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Mohammad Imran, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (WK), Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Faisal Akram
Match Details
Match: NOR vs SOP, National T20 Cup
Date and Time: September 29, 2021, 8.00 pm IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan
Pitch Report
The track at Pakistan's Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is suitable for both aspects of the game. The bowlers have struggled a bit initially on this ground while the batters have enjoyed batting on this surface.
We can expect a high-scoring game between the two teams. The side that wins the toss would most likely opt to bat first.
Today’s NOR vs SOP Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Ashraf: Ashraf is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 63 runs in four games and will look to add more to his tally.
Batters
Khusdil Shah: Khusdil is a decent batter for Southern Punjab. He has picked up a wicket and also scored a total of 51 runs in three matches.
Haider Ali: Haider has been in good touch with the bat. He is a reliable batter who has the ability to anchor the innings and score big.
All-rounders
Mohammad Nawaz: Nawaz is a great bowling all-rounder. He has scored 30 runs and has also picked up two wickets in this tournament.
Aamer Yamin: Aamer has scored 48 runs and also picked up a wicket in three matches. He can be a crucial player in today's game.
Bowlers
Haris Rauf: Haris has demonstrated his ability by picking up vital wickets. He has picked up four wickets so far and is expected to add more to his tally.
Naseem Shah: Naseem has picked up four wickets in three matches. He will be a key bowler in this match.
Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction team
Haris Rauf: 160 points
Hassan Khan: 121 points
Khusdil Shah: 117 points
Naseem Shah: 144 points
Mohammad Nawaz: 100 points
Important stats for NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction team
Haris Rauf: 2 matches, 4 wickets
Haider Ali: 2 matches, 66 runs
Mohammad Nawaz: 2 matches, 30 runs, 2 wickets
Naseem Shah: 3 matches, 4 wickets
Aamer Yamin: 3 matches, 48 runs & 3 wickets
NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ashraf, Rohail Nazir, Khusdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Sohail Tanvir
Captain: Haider Ali Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nawaz
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khusdil Shah, Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Captain: Haris Rauf Vice-Captain: Aamer Yamin.