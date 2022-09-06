NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 14

Northern (NOR) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 14th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NOR vs SOP Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Northern have won just one out of their four National T20 Cup 2022 matches and are fifth in the table with just two points. They lost their last game against Balochistan by 19 runs. Southern Punjab, meanwhile, are third in the standings with four points, having won two out of their four games. They will head into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Khyber.

NOR vs SOP Match Details, National T20 Cup 2022

The 14th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 6 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

NOR vs SOP, National T20 Cup 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 6th September, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: PCB YouTube channel

NOR vs SOP Pitch Report

The track at the Pindi Club Ground is a balanced one which has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball.

Last 5 matches (National T20 Cup 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 136.8

Average second-innings score: 116.4

NOR vs SOP Form Guide (National T20 Cup 2022)

Northern: L-W-L-L

Southern Punjab: L-W-W-L

NOR vs SOP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Northern Probable Playing 11

Umair Masood, Rohail Nazir, Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Huraira, Aamer Jamal, Mubasir Khan, Salman Irshad, Zaman Khan, Umar Khan.

Southern Punjab injury/team news.

No major injury updates.

Southern Punjab Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Zain Abbas, Moinuddin, Agha Salman, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid.

NOR vs SOP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Z Ashraf (4 matches, 32 runs, Strike Rate: 88.88)

Z Ashraf has scored just 32 runs in four National T20 Cup 2022 matches at an average of 10.66 and at a lowly strike rate of 88.88. However, he possesses the quality to play a big knock on Tuesday.

Top Batter pick

S Siraj (4 matches, 139 runs, Average: 46.33)

S Siraj is Southern Punjab's top run-scorer in the tournament with 139 runs in four matches at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of over 127.

Top All-rounder pick

A Jamal (4 matches, 86 runs and 9 wickets)

A Jamal has scored 86 runs at an average of 43 and an excellent strike rate of 182.97. He has also taken three wickets in the National T20 Cup 2022 so far.

Top Bowler pick

M Ilyas (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 12.16)

M Ilyas is the second highest wicket-taker for Southern Punjab in the competition, scalping six wickets at an average of 12.16.

NOR vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Salman

A Salman is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup 2022 with eight wickets at an average of 6.37 and an economy rate of 4.63. He has a five-wicket haul to his name and could be a great multiplier pick for your NOR vs SOP Dream11 fantasy team.

S Tanvir

Experienced campaigner S Tanvir has done pretty well, taking four wickets at an economy rate of just seven. He has also smashed 134 runs at an average of 134 and a strike rate of 176.31.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NOR vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Ilyas 84 runs and 6 wickets 320 points A Salman 8 wickets 304 points S Tanvir 105 runs and 4 wickets 296 points S Siraj 139 runs 230 points S Gul 6 wickets 186 points

NOR vs SOP match expert tips

M Ilyas could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your NOR vs SOP Dream11 fantasy team.

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Z Ashraf

Batters: S Siraj, Z Abbas, A Imran

All-rounders: A Salman (c), A Jamal, M Khan

Bowlers: M Ilyas, S Tanvir (vc), S Gul, U Khan Shinwari

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Nazir

Batters: S Siraj (vc), Z Abbas, A Imran, M Nawaz

All-rounders: A Salman, A Jamal, M Khan

Bowlers: M Ilyas (c), S Tanvir, S Gul

