NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 11th, 2020

In the 19th game of the season, the table-toppers Northern take on the struggling Southern Punjab as part of the ongoing National T20 Cup. The two teams will clash at the Pindi Club Ground on Sunday.

Southern Punjab registered their first victory of the season, over Sindh, whereas Northern endured the first loss of their campaign against Central Punjab on Friday.

Southern Punjab would be happy with a victory against Sindh, and will look to take forward that momentum into their next game as well.

Squads to choose from

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail (for Multan leg only), Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Advertisement

Predicted playing XIs

Northern

Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf and Rohail Nazir.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Southern Punjab

Date: 11th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

In the few games that have been held on this pitch so far, it has shown its liking for batsmen already. However, the bowlers can expect some help from the surface in the initial overs of the match. The team winning the toss may like to bowl first and make the best use of the given conditions.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Nazir, H Ali, S Maqsood, S Masood, Z Malik, S Khan, H Talat, S Tanvir, H Rauf, M Khan and Z Mehmood.

Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: H Talat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ashraf, H Ali, S Maqsood, S Masood, A Ali, S Khan, H Talat, M Nawaz, H Rauf, M Khan and Z Mehmood.

Captain: A Ali Vice-captain: S Maqsood