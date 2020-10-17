NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 17th, 2020

Southern Punjab made the best of their break midway through the tournament, and their form seemed to improve after a disastrous start. The Shan Masood-led team made the semi-finals with an impressive performance in their last league fixture.

Till the last game was played, the fourth position was up for grabs, and Balochistan had one foot inside the door. However, Southern Punjab outclassed Balochistan on the final day and stole fourth position, having been last at the start of the game. Northern will have a task to cut out against a resurging Southern Punjab.

Northern had a comfortable season in the league. The team was in first place throughout and ended the league game with a victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. Southern Punjab will have to up their game in every department if they are to make the final.

Squads to choose from

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail (for Multan leg only), Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Predicted playing XIs

Northern

Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf and Rohail Nazir.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Southern Punjab

Date: 17th October at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Pindi Club Ground has been as batsman-friendly as they come, the pacers have extracted their fair share of swing from the surface. Spinners have been ineffective on the surface, and the dimensions of the ground haven’t helped their cause. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first, given that the teams batting first have won more often than not.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Nazir, H Ali, S Maqsood, S Masood, Z Malik, S Khan, H Talat, S Tanvir, H Rauf, M Khan and Z Mehmood.

Captain: S Khan Vice-captain: H Talat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ashraf, H Ali, S Maqsood, S Masood, A Ali, S Khan, H Talat, M Nawaz, H Rauf, M Khan and Z Mehmood.

Captain: A Ali Vice-captain: S Maqsood